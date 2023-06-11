LSU Clinches 19th Trip to CWS With 8-3 Victory Over Kentucky

Cooper (4-3) earned the win as he entered the game in the fourth inning in relief of starter Ty Floyd and blanked Kentucky over 3.0 innings, allowing just two hits with one walk and two strikeouts.

Guidry picked up his third save of the year by firing 2.2 scoreless innings with just one hit, no walks and four strikeouts.

Kentucky starter Austin Strickland (4-2) was charged with the loss, as he allowed five runs on five hits in 2.2 innings with four walks and one strikeout.

Kentucky centerfielder Jackson Gray led off the bottom of the first inning with his sixth homer of the season, giving the Wildcats a 1-0 advantage.

LSU tied the game in the top of the second inning on a fielder’s choice RBI grounder by centerfielder Dylan Crews.

The Tigers expanded the lead to 4-1 in the third when first baseman Tre’ Morgan doubled, catcher Hayden Travinski singled and Beloso unloaded his 14th homer of the season into right-center field.

LSU added another run in the third on third baseman Tommy White’s RBI single.

Solo home runs by Wildcats catcher Devin Burkes in the third and by rightfielder Nolan McCarthy in the fourth narrowed the deficit to 5-3.

Neither team scored for the next four innings until the top of the ninth, when LSU plated three runs. Second baseman Gavin Dugas scored from third on a wild pitch, and Crews ripped a two-run double to give the Tigers an 8-3 lead.

“That’s been our motto since day one, ‘one pitch at a time,’” Crews said. “When you think about it, really, it just kind of breaks down the game in the best way possible. You just control the strike zone, control the ‘offensive line’ in baseball, and good things will happen at the end of the day. I think what we’re doing right now is very good and very special. And we’re trying to carry it forward in Omaha.”

Guidry retired the side in order in the bottom of the ninth to secure the win and send the Tigers back to the CWS.

“They’ve earned the right to go play for a national championship,” Johnson said. “And saying that is probably the thing that gets me the most. They’ve earned the right to go play for a national championship, and that’s what we intend on doing and going for it. And I will not promise we’ll win it, but everything will be invested by everybody to go do that.”