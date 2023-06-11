LSU Gold
Shop
Men's LSU Baseball Shield T-Shirt
Men's LSU Baseball Shield T-Shirt $31.99 Shop Now
Open Search
Baseball

Gallery: Baseball Super Regional vs Kentucky Game 1

+0
Gallery: Baseball Super Regional vs Kentucky Game 1
Paul Skenes | Photo by: Jacob Reeder
Paul Skenes | Photo by: Jacob Reeder
Paul Skenes | Photo by: Jacob Reeder
Dylan Crews | Photo by: Jacob Reeder
Tre' Morgan | Photo by: Jacob Reeder
Tre' Morgan | Photo by: Jacob Reeder
Tre' Morgan | Photo by: Jacob Reeder
Tre' Morgan | Photo by: Jacob Reeder
Dylan Crews | Photo by: Jacob Reeder
Jordan Thompson | Photo by: Jacob Reeder
Gavin Dugas | Photo by: Jacob Reeder
Tommy White | Photo by: Jacob Reeder
Tommy White | Photo by: Jacob Reeder
Tre' Morgan | Photo by: Jacob Reeder
Gavin Dugas | Photo by: Jacob Reeder
Gavin Dugas | Photo by: Jacob Reeder
Josh Pearson | Photo by: Jacob Reeder
Josh Pearson | Photo by: Jacob Reeder
Paul Skenes | Photo by: Jacob Reeder
Blake Money | Photo by: Jacob Reeder
Blake Money | Photo by: Jacob Reeder
Tre' Morgan | Photo by: Jacob Reeder
Jordan Thompson | Photo by: Jacob Reeder
Dylan Crews | Photo by: Jacob Reeder
| Photo by: Jacob Reeder
Jay Johnson | Photo by: Jacob Reeder
Paul Skenes | Photo by: Jacob Reeder
Paul Skenes | Photo by: Ava Duplechain
Javen Coleman, Ben Nippolt, Nate Ackenhausen, Christian Little, Jared Jones, Ty Floyd, Cade Beloso | Photo by: Ava Duplechain
Gavin Dugas | Photo by: Ava Duplechain
Paul Skenes | Photo by: Ava Duplechain
Blake Money | Photo by: Ava Duplechain
| Photo by: Ava Duplechain
Jordan Thompson | Photo by: Sierra Beaulieu
Tre' Morgan | Photo by: Sierra Beaulieu
Gavin Dugas | Photo by: Sierra Beaulieu
Tommy White | Photo by: Sierra Beaulieu
Paul Skenes | Photo by: Sierra Beaulieu
Paul Skenes | Photo by: Sierra Beaulieu
Blake Money | Photo by: Sierra Beaulieu
Jordan Thompson | Photo by: Sean Cripple
Dylan Crews | Photo by: Sean Cripple
Josh Pearson | Photo by: Sean Cripple
Gavin Dugas | Photo by: Sean Cripple
Gavin Dugas | Photo by: Sean Cripple
Paul Skenes | Photo by: Sean Cripple
Tre' Morgan | Photo by: Sean Cripple
Tommy White | Photo by: Sean Cripple
Tommy White | Photo by: Sean Cripple

Related Stories

Tigers Take Game 1 of NCAA Super Regional, 14-0

Tigers Take Game 1 of NCAA Super Regional, 14-0

Game 2 of the Baton Rouge Super Regional between LSU and Kentucky is scheduled for a 5 p.m. CT start Sunday evening, and the contest will be televised on ESPN2. The matchup may also be heard on the LSU Sports Radio Network.
LSU Baseball vs. Kentucky (G1) - Radio Archive

LSU Baseball vs. Kentucky (G1) - Radio Archive

Game 1 of Super Regional Now Scheduled to Start at 9:06 p.m. CT Saturday Night

Game 1 of Super Regional Now Scheduled to Start at 9:06 p.m. CT Saturday Night

Game 1 of the LSU-Kentucky Super Regional is now scheduled to start at 9:06 p.m. CT Saturday night in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field.