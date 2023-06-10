Michaela Rose Wins 800 NCAA Outdoor Title, LSU Women Take Seventh Place

AUSTIN, Texas – The LSU women’s track and field team closed out their season at the NCAA Outdoor Championships on Saturday at Mike A. Myers Track and Soccer Stadium in Austin, Texas.

LSU’s women finished the week with 26 points in seventh place at the NCAA Championships.

Michaela Rose capped off her amazing sophomore season on top of the nation. The Virginia native clocked her third sub-two-minute time of the outdoor season with 1:59.83 to take gold. She is now the only woman in NCAA history to clock three sub-2 minutes times in a collegiate-outdoor career, doing so in only one season. She became the third and final Tiger of the weekend to earn an NCAA event title, joining Tzuriel Pedigo and the men’s 4×100-meter relay team. This was also her fourth Mike A. Myers Stadium record-setting performance of the outdoor season.

Starting the running for LSU on Saturday was the women’s 4×100-meter relay team consisting of Alia Armstrong, Favour Ofili, Brianna Lyston, and Thelma Davies. The Tigers were able to put together a season-best time of 42.52 seconds, which ties the fifth fastest time in LSU history set in 2021. The 2021 team had Davies and Ofili on it, and also consisted on Tonea Marshall and Symone Mason. Their time earned them third place behind the collegiate record holders, Texas (41.60), and the SEC runners-up, Kentucky (42.46). The relay earned LSU their first six points of the weekend and also First Team All-American honors for all four members.

Armstrong closed out her LSU career in the 100-meter hurdles 40 minutes later with a third-place finish. She clocked a time of 12.49 seconds (+3.8 m/s) to collect her fourth career First Team All-American distinction. The New Orleans native has one of the brightest futures among hurdlers in the world, and will look to make a push at nationals and worlds this summer. The senior scored six points for the Tigers in the 100mH.

Closing the day out with a personal-best performance in the 400-meter hurdles was Shani’a Bellamy. The junior clocked a time of 55.58 seconds, shaving .38 off of her previous best time of 55.96. Her time earned her a fifth-place finish, four points for the Tigers, and her first collegiate First Team All-American status.

LSU Women’s Point Scorers

Michaela Rose – 800 Meter – 10 points

Women’s 4×100 A – 6 points

Alia Armstrong – 100-Meter Hurdles – 6 points

Shani’a Bellamy – 400-Meter Hurdles – 4 points

