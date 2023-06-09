LSU Track & Field’s Men Take 4th at NCAA Outdoor Championships

AUSTIN, Texas – The LSU men’s track and field team closed out their season at the NCAA Outdoor Championships on Friday at Mike A. Myers Track and Soccer Stadium in Austin, Texas.

LSU’s men finished with 43 points in fourth place at the NCAA Championships. This marked the 25th NCAA Outdoor Championship in-a-row that the Tigers finished top-10 at the meet.

The day started off as dramatically as possible. LSU’s 4×100-meter relay team consisting of Brandon Hicklin, Dorian Camel, Da’Marcus Fleming, and Godson Oghenebrume appeared to take second in the race after clocking a time of 38.05 seconds. Texas Tech clocked a time of 37.93 seconds, but not without a poor exchange in the first zone, giving Tech a DQ and LSU gold.

Although it was a close call in the final, it would be hard to deny that this LSU team is the greatest 4×100 squad in collegiate history. The team finished the season as NCAA and SEC Champions, beating all their competition cleanly. They ran four top-10 times in the world this season, five top-10 times in collegiate performance-list history, and seven top-10 PL times in the nation this season. They also hold the collegiate and LSU record time of 37.90 seconds, which they recorded at Bernie Moore at the SEC Championships. To top it off, all four members sit on LSU’s all-time top-10 list for the outdoor 100 meter after this week’s meet.

LSU’s 100 meter top-10 list took another hit for the second time this week. Oghenebrume took silver just .01 off of gold with a time of 9.90 seconds. The time of 9.90 ranks second in LSU history, improving his second-place hold by .03, and third in Nigerian history. Not far behind in fourth was Fleming with a time of 9.97, improving from his PR of 10.01 which he set on Wednesday. Fleming now ranks third in LSU history behind Richard “Torpedo” Thompson (9.89) and Oghenebrume. Friday’s 100 final will be considered the fastest one in collegiate history, being the only one ever with seven sub-10 clockings.

Chile’s pride, Claudio Romero, took fourth in the discus throw with a season-best toss of 62.67 meters (205’ 7”). His throws improved his hold of third on the LSU all-time list, topping his mark of 61.30 meters from earlier this year. His finish earned him his third First Team All-American honor.

LSU Men’s Point Scorers

Men’s 4×100 A – 10 points

Tzuriel Pedigo – Javelin Throw – 10 points

Godson Oghenebrume – 100 Meter – 8 points

Da’Marcus Fleming – 100 Meter – 5 points

Claudio Romero – Discus Throw – 5 points

John Meyer – Shot Put – 4 points

Brandon Hicklin – Long Jump – 1 point

