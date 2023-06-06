LSU Gold
Aine Donegan, shown in NCAA regional action, qualified Monday for July's United States Women's Open.

LSU's Aine Donegan Qualifies For U.S. Women's Open

BATON ROUGE – LSU All-SEC golfer Aine Donegan is headed to Pebble Beach for the 2023 United States Women’s Open in July.

Donegan, a native of Ireland, captured the second of two qualifying spots Monday in a 36-hole event at The Peninsula Golf and Country Club in San Mateo, California.

She posted rounds of 1-over 72 and 2-over 73 to finish at 3-over 145 on the par 71 layout. That was good for the second spot behind another amateur, Kelly Xu of Claremont, California who finished at 1-under 141 (69-72).

Donegan, who was third after the first 18 holes, finished one shot in front of Miranda Wang of China at 4-over 146 (70-76) and two shots clear of Rachel Heck of Memphis at 5-over 147 (74-73). Wang and Heck will be in the list of alternates for the Open.

Donegan had a solid sophomore season at LSU after transferring from Indiana, earning second-team All-SEC honors with a stroke average of 72.97. She posted three top 10 finishes including a third place finish in the Southeastern Conference Championships at 2-under par 214 (72-71-71).

The women’s Open goes to the prestigious Pebble Beach Golf Links for its 78th championships, July 6-9.

