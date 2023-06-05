LSU Advances to 16th Super Regional With 13-7 Win Over Oregon State

BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU pounded out 19 hits – including four home runs – on Monday, as the No. 5 national seed Tigers posted a 13-7 victory over Oregon State in the championship game of the NCAA Baton Rouge Regional in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field.

LSU won its 26th regional title in program history – all since 1986 – and advanced to the NCAA Super Regional round for the 16th time.

The Tigers improved to 46-15 on the year, and Oregon State ended its season with a 41-20 mark.

Due to several games in progress around the country, the Tigers await the results of those contests before receiving an opponent, dates, and times for this weekend’s super regional round in the 2023 NCAA Tournament.

LSU will play host to either Indiana or Kentucky in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field beginning on either Friday or Saturday.

“I’m really proud of the team, and I think this was a great week,” LSU coach Jay Johnson said. “The preparation by the players and the staff was elite. And then the execution on the field by the players on all sides of the ball was outstanding.

“Great job by our pitching staff for the three games. Really proud of the guys today the way they executed what we laid out for them. Defensively, I thought we had a great weekend. We had one error today, but I think that was it for the tournament.”

LSU left-hander Griffin Herring (4-2) earned the victory after entering the game in the sixth inning. Herring fired 3.0 innings while giving up two runs on three hits and striking out four batters.

OSU starter Rhett Larson (3-3) was charged with the loss after allowing four runs on four hits in 3.2 innings pitched.

Through the first three innings, both starting pitchers handcuffed their respective hitters. LSU left-hander Riley Cooper tossed three hitless and scoreless innings before the Tigers claimed the lead in the top of the fourth with four runs.

The rally began with consecutive singles from catcher Hayden Travinski and designated hitter Cade Beloso. Second baseman Gavin Dugas and right fielder Brayden Jobert were each hit by pitches, and Jobert’s hit-by-pitch drove in the first run of the game. With the bases loaded, shortstop Jordan Thompson lifted a sac fly to left field to make the score 2-0.

LSU added two more to its total, courtesy of a triple from leftfielder Josh Pearson.

Oregon State’s Gavin Turley cut the Tigers’ lead in half with a two-run homer in the bottom of the fourth.

In the fifth, Travinski and Beloso blasted back-to-back homers for the second straight game. Travinski launched his 10th of the season and Beloso unloaded his 13th dinger of the year. The Tigers led 6-2 after five innings.

LSU tacked on a single run in the sixth on a homer by centerfielder Dylan Crews, his 17th dinger of the season.

Oregon State narrowed the gap to 7-4 in the bottom of the sixth on a two-run homer by rightfielder Brady Kasper, his 12th of the season.

LSU, however, struck for five runs in the top of the seventh, as Dugas belted a solo homer, third baseman Tommy White provided a two-run single, Crews scored on wild pitch and Travinski lined a run-scoring single.

The Tigers added one in the ninth on an RBI double by first baseman Tre’ Morgan, and the Beavers scored three in the bottom of the ninth, including an inside-the-park home run by Turley, his second homer of the game and his 14th of the season.

After Turley’s ninth-inning homer, LSU reliever Gavin Guidry retired the final two Oregon State hitters, including a strikeout of Kasper to end the game.

“Offensively, we had really, really, strong performances throughout the weekend,” Johnson said. “I think it shows the capability of this team, and I’m really proud of them. We’re going to get reset, put together another great week, and get prepared for the coming weekend.”

2023 NCAA Baton Rouge Regional All-Tournament Team

Position Player School Pitcher Paul Skenes** LSU Pitcher Thatcher Hurd LSU Catcher Hayden Travinski** LSU First Base Garret Forrester Oregon State Second Base Travis Bazzana Oregon State Shortstop Jordan Thompson LSU Third Base Mikey Kane Oregon State Outfield Dylan Crews** LSU Outfield Gavin Turley** Oregon State Outfield Josh Pearson LSU Designated Hitter Cade Beloso LSU Most Outstanding Player Dylan Crews LSU

** Indicates Unanimous Selection