VIENNA, Austria – Hailey Van Lith and Team USA defeated France, 16-12, in the championship to claim the gold medal at the FIBA 3×3 World Cup Sunday Morning.

With the win, Van Lith is now a five-time USA Basketball gold medalist (5-on-5 and 3×3). This was her second time playing with the senior team and it marks her first gold medal at that level.

Team USA made it out of pool play dropping only one game, its opener against Canada before reeling off seven wins in a row to claim gold. Van Lith led the squad in scoring in three games

In the championship game, Van Lith had 7 points and 6 rebounds. Through the tournament she averaged 6.3 points.

Van Lith will be entering her first season at LSU after joining the defending national champions as the top player in this year’s transfer portal.