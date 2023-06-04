Homers Power LSU Past Oregon St., 6-5; Tigers Advance to Regional Final

BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU rightfielder Brayden Jobert launched a solo homer in the bottom of the eighth inning Sunday night to lift the No. 5 national seed to a 6-5 victory over Oregon State Sunday night at Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field.

Jobert’s homer was one of five dingers for LSU, which advanced to the regional championship round with Sunday’s win.

LSU’s record improved to 45-15 with the victory. Later Sunday night, Oregon State (41-19) defeated Sam Houston, 3-1, in an elimination game. Sam Houston ended its season with a 39-25 mark.

LSU will face Oregon State again at 1 p.m. CT Monday in the regional championship round. If LSU wins, the Tigers are the regional champions; if Oregon State wins, the teams will play again at 5 p.m. CT Monday to determine the regional champion.

Monday’s LSU-Oregon State game will be streamed on ESPN+ and broadcast on the LSU Sports Radio Network.

“It was a great college baseball game with two great teams,” said LSU coach Jay Johnson. “Highly competitive. I thought our team did a good job being poised and focused during the (three-hour) rain delay.

“I’m proud of our hitters. The first couple of innings we really did exactly what we wanted to do, other than finish the inning off with one more quality at-bat. We stayed with it. It’s a lot of unique guys we saw out of the bullpen, but we did what we needed to do against each guy and got the swings we needed. Good game, and now we get ready for tomorrow.”

Jobert blasted his 11th homer of the season to lead off the eighth inning and break a 5-5 tie.

The homer came against Oregon State reliever Ben Ferrer (2-2), who was charged with the loss after allowing four runs on five hits in 3.2 innings with no walks and five strikeouts.

Freshman right-hander Gavin Guidry worked a scoreless ninth inning with two strikeouts to pick up his second save of the season.

LSU right-hander Thatcher Hurd (6-2) relieved LSU starter Ty Floyd to start the fourth inning after the teams endured a three-hour weather delay. Hurd earned the win, as he fired 5.0 innings and allowed four runs on seven hits, while recording a career-high 12 strikeouts.

“When you think about a one-run game, leaving the (baserunner) traffic there and getting himself reset, with that type of pitchability, Thatcher always has the chance to be successful,” Johnson said. “He was successful tonight. That’s one of the best performances I’ve seen in a long time.”

Oregon State opened the scoring in the top of the third with a solo homer second baseman Travis Bazzana. Floyd escaped the ensuing jam in the inning, and the game entered a weather delay at 3:12 p.m. CT. The contest resumed with the Tigers coming to bat in the bottom of the third at 6:15 p.m. CT.

The Beavers added to their lead upon returning to play with a solo home run in the fourth by rightfielder Brady Kasper. The visitors also tacked on a third run due to a single and an error after a double and sac bunt got catcher Tanner Smith to third.

The Tigers responded in the bottom half of the fourth, as centerfielder Dylan Crews launched his 16th dinger of the season. Left fielder Josh Pearson reached base via a triple and Crews’ homer drove him in.

LSU entered the bottom of the fifth down one run and exited with the lead. Catcher Hayden Travinski hit his ninth homer of the season into the left field bleachers and designated hitter Cade Beloso made it back-to-back homers with a dinger to right field.

The Tigers led 4-3 after five innings. Pearson added to the home run total in the sixth inning to increase LSU’s lead to 5-3.

Oregon State tied it up at 5-5 with a two-run homer in the seventh inning by leftfielder Gavin Turley.