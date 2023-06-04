Gallery: Baseball Regional vs Oregon St.

The Tigers will face Oregon State again at 1 p.m. CT Monday in the regional championship round. If LSU wins, the Tigers are the regional champions; if Oregon State wins, the teams will play again at 5 p.m. CT Monday to determine the regional champion. Monday's game will be streamed on ESPN+ and broadcast on the LSU Sports Radio Network.
The LSU-Oregon State NCAA Baton Rouge Regional baseball game will resume at 6:15 p.m. CT Sunday in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field. The game will resume with Oregon State holding a 1-0 lead, and LSU coming to bat in the bottom of the third inning. The LSU-Oregon State game will be streamed on ESPN+ and broadcast on the LSU Sports Radio Network.