BATON ROUGE, La. – The LSU-Oregon State winners’ bracket game in the NCAA Baton Rouge Regional has been postponed until 2 p.m. CT Sunday due to inclement weather in the Baton Rouge area.

Sunday’s LSU-Oregon State game will be televised on ESPN2, streamed on ESPN +, and broadcast on the LSU Sports Radio Network.

The LSU-Oregon State game was originally scheduled to be played at 8 p.m. CT Friday; however, significant lightning in the area caused the Tulane-Sam Houston elimination game to be suspended at 4:07 p.m. CT Friday.

The Tulane-Sam Houston delay forced postponement of the LSU-Oregon State game until Sunday at 2 p.m., and the Tulane-Sam Houston game will be resumed at 12 p.m. CT Sunday in the top of the seventh inning with Sam Houston holding a 7-2 lead.

Fans will be admitted into Alex Box Stadium for Sunday’s LSU-Oregon State game after the stadium has been cleared and prepared for re-opening following the conclusion of the Tulane-Sam Houston game.

The Game 4 ticket is required for admission to Sunday’s LSU-Oregon State game.

Fans should use their Day 2 parking passes for admission into the reserved lots for Sunday’s games.

The winner of the Tulane-Sam Houston game will play the loser of the LSU-Oregon State game at 8 p.m. CT Sunday.

The championship round of the regional will be played on Monday at a time to be determined.

NCAA Baton Rouge Regional Schedule

Sunday, June 4

12 p.m. – Tulane vs. Sam Houston resumes in the top of the seventh inning with Sam Houston holding a 7-2 lead

2 p.m. – Oregon State vs. LSU (ESPN2)

8 p.m. – Tulane-Sam Houston winner vs. Oregon State-LSU loser

Monday, June 5

Regional Championship Round – Time TBD