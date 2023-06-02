Gallery: Baseball Regional vs Tulane

Skenes recorded the Tigers' first complete nine-inning game since April 23, 2021, when AJ Labas accomplished the feat at Ole Miss. LSU will face Oregon State at 8 p.m. CT Saturday in an NCAA Regional winners' bracket game in Alex Box Stadium. Saturday's LSU-Oregon State game will be televised on ESPN2 and broadcast on the LSU Sports Radio Network.
Friday's game will mark the ninth meeting between LSU and Tulane in the NCAA Tournament with the Tigers holding a 6-2 overall advantage in tournament games. The most recent NCAA Tournament meeting between the schools came on May 31, 2003, a 13-5 LSU win in the Baton Rouge Regional in the original Alex Box Stadium.