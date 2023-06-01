BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU centerfielder Dylan Crews, right-handed pitcher Paul Skenes and third baseman Tommy White were named 2023 First-Team All-Americans Thursday by Collegiate Baseball newspaper.

Crews, a junior from Longwood, Fla., leads the SEC and is ranked seventh nationally with a .420 batting average. He has 15 home runs, 13 doubles and 59 RBI, and he is also the league-leader in on-base percentage (.567), runs scored (82) and walks (58).

Crews, the 2023 SEC Player of the Year is No. 2 in the nation in on-base percentage, No. 2 in runs scored and No. 10 in walks. He has a reached base streak of 62 games, which includes all 58 games of this season and the last four games of the 2022 season.

Crews is a two-time member of the SEC Community Service Team for his exemplary work in the Baton Rouge area with families affected by autism.

Skenes, a junior from Lake Forest, Calif., leads the SEC in wins (10), strikeouts (167), earned run average (1.89), innings pitched (90.1) and opponent batting average (.166). He is ranked No. 2 on LSU’s all-time single-season strikeouts list, trailing only Ben McDonald, who recorded 202 strikeouts in 1989.

Skenes, Collegiate Baseball’s 2023 National Player of the Year and the 2023 SEC Pitcher of the Year, is No. 1 in the nation in strikeouts (167), strikeouts per nine innings (16.64) and WHIP (0.79). Skenes is No. 3 in the nation in strikeout-to-walk ratio (9.82), No. 4 in ERA (1.89) and No. 6 in hits allowed per nine innings (5.38).

He has pledged $10 for every strikeout he records this season to Folds of Honor, a nonprofit organization that provides educational scholarships to the spouses and children of military and first responders who have died or been disabled.

White, a sophomore from St. Pete Beach, Fla., has 91 RBI this season, already the fifth-highest single-season total in LSU history. He is No. 2 in the nation in RBI per game (1.72), and he is No. 3 in the nation in total RBI.

White, a 2023 First-Team All-SEC selection, is No. 1 in the SEC in RBI (91), No. 3 in doubles (22), No. 3 in total bases (164), No. 3 in batting average (.387), No. 4 in slugging percentage (.774), No. 5 in hits (82) and No. 8 in homers (20).

White has pledged to donate a portion of his NIL earnings to Empower 225, an organization in Baton Rouge aimed to empower youth to escape the cycle of violence and poverty by providing them with resources such as educational support, life skills training, career preparedness, housing and mentorship.