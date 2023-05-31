Briggs Receives Second Gold Glove Award

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – For the second consecutive season, LSU softball centerfielder Ciara Briggs earned the Rawlings Gold Glove Award, presented by the National Fastpitch Coaches Association (NFCA).

In 59 starts, Briggs concluded the 2023 season with a perfect fielding percentage after tallying 83 putouts and four assists in 87 chances. With two consecutive seasons without committing an error, Briggs currently ranks No. 7 in program history with a .990 career fielding percentage in 291 chances. Briggs also finished the season with a productive .347 batting average behind 68 hits, 24 RBI and a team-high 46 runs scored.

Although Briggs is the only LSU softball player to win the award at the collegiate level, she is the second Gold Glove Award winner in the program’s history after A.J. Andrews became the first woman to receive a Rawlings Gold Glove Award in 2016 as a professional outfielder for the Akron Racers.

Briggs is the lone SEC representative among the 2023 winners.

Rawlings Sporting Goods Company, Inc., the creator of the Gold Glove Award celebrating defensive excellence in baseball since 1957, has made Division I softball athletes eligible to win the award in its 66-year history beginning in 2022.

Rawlings Gold Glove Award Winners, presented by NFCA

Pitcher: Valerie Cagle, Clemson

Catcher: Aly Kaneshiro, Stanford

First Base: Sarah Seamans, Pittsburgh

Second Base: Allie Skaggs, Arizona

Third Base: Payton Lincavage, Rutgers

Shortstop: Grace Lyons, Oklahoma

Left field: Emily Vinson, Longwood

Center field: Ciara Briggs, LSU

Right Field: Madison Huskey, Washington

Directly support LSU Softball by joining the Diamondbackers today!

For the latest news and information on Tiger softball, visit www.lsusports.net/softball. Fans can follow the team on its social media outlets at www.facebook.com/lsusoftball and @lsusoftball on Instagram and Twitter.