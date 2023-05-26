LSU's Lindblad Earns Fourth 1st Team All-American Honor; Stone, Donegan Recognized On WGCA Teams

BATON ROUGE – First-Team All-America again for LSU senior Ingrid Lindblad.

Lindblad, off two wins this year and another top-five finish in the just completed NCAA Championships, became the first LSU women’s golfer to earn first-team All-American honors for a fourth time on Friday when the Women’s Golf Coaches Association announced its 2023 All-America team.

The Swedish star, who has a women’s school record 11 career victories at LSU and the most by any LSU men’s or women’s golfer dating back to 1982, finished the 2022-23 season with a stroke average of 70.65, the third lowest in program history.

Lindblad is the first four-time first-team A-A in either men’s or women’s golf history at LSU.

Also returning to the All-America list of the WGCA is senior Latanna Stone, who after earning honorable mention honors in 2021, is back on the list in 2023, earning second-team listing. Stone was a Golfweek Honorable Mention selection in both 2020 and 2021.

Earning her first spot on the WGCA top players list was sophomore transfer Aine Donegan. The native of Ireland also earned honorable mention honors.

The criteria used to determine the WGCA All-America teams include the following:

Head-to-head competition; Comparison with common opponents; Scoring average; Place finishes in regular season events and tournament wins; and, strength of schedule.

Lindblad now owns the top four scoring averages from each of her seasons to date at LSU and over four years has averaged 70.53 for 117 career rounds, the best career average in school history. Her teammate, Stone, is second with a 72.43 stroke average for 116 rounds.

In the recently concluded NCAA championships, Lindblad tied the school aggregate scoring record for 72 holes at 7-under 281 (70-72-68-71) to finish T5 in the competition. In the last two NCAA Championships, Lindblad has finished T3 and T5.

Lindblad, along with Stone and Carla Tejedo, became one of just 11 LSU women’s golfers to appear in the NCAA Championships tournament at least three times.

Lindblad won during the 2022-23 wraparound season at the Battle at the Beach in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico in October 2022 when she posted rounds of 67-64-64 to become the first LSU women’s golfer to shoot below 200 in a 54-hole tournament, posting an 18-under 195 to win that event.

Her second win during the season came in the final regular season tournament of 2023, in March, while she tied for the title at the Clemson Invitational at 5-under 211 with rounds of 75-67-69.

Lindblad in 10 events and 31 rounds had two wins, nine top 10 finishes and 19 rounds of par or under.

Stone, from Riverview, Florida, scored the first two wins of her collegiate career in the 2023 portion of the season, winning at the Nexus Collegiate in the Bahamas with a 6-under score of 210 (72-68-70) and at the NCAA Women’s Regional in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida when she posted three consecutive 1-under 71s to shoot 213 at PGA National.

She also posted her second straight top 10 at the Augusta National Women’s Amateur with an eighth-place finish after shooting even par 216.

Stone posted five top five finishes for the year and averaged 71.68 for 34 rounds, better than a 1.6 stroke improvement for her average in 2022 and the best of her four years at LSU. She posted 20 par or under rounds, including a second-round of 4-under 68 in the national championship tournament.

For Donegan, her first year at LSU after transferring from Indiana earned her an honorable mention citation for a consistent season in which she only finished out of the top 18 in one regular season tournament. She finished third in both the Green Wave Fall Classic and the Southeastern Conference Women’s Championship and seventh in the Nexus Collegiate.

Donegan shot 10-under 206 (67-68-71) in New Orleans and at the SECs posted rounds of 72-71-71 for a 2-under 214.

Her first season average with the Tigers was 72.97 with three top 10s and 15 rounds of par or under.

A total of 50 student-athletes were selected for the prestigious recognition by the WGCA. The organization was founded in 1983 as a non-profit group representing women’s collegiate goal coaches. The WGCA represents over 700 coaches throughout the U.S. and is dedicated to educating, promoting and recognizing both its members and the student-athletes they represent.

The complete WGCA All-America teams:

