Three Tigers Qualified for the NCAA Championships on Wednesday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The LSU track and field team closed out day one of the NCAA East Preliminaries on Wednesday at Hodges Stadium in Florida. The Tigers had three of five possible field qualifiers advance to the NCAA Championships in Austin.

Tzuriel Pedigo started the weekend off right for the Tigers, taking gold in the javelin throw and qualifying for the NCAA Championships in Austin. Pedigo sat in 12th heading into his third and final throw of the afternoon, but was able to muster up a throw of 76.29 meters (250’ 11”). Tzuriel will look to become a two-time National Champion, last winning the title in 2021 with a throw of 76.98 meters.

For the sixth time in his illustrious career, John Meyer is heading to the NCAA Championships for his shot-put abilities after taking second place in the prelims. On his third and final attempt of the afternoon, Meyer landed a throw of 20.30 meters (66’ 7.25”) after just scraping under 20 meters in the first two attempts. He currently holds a season-best distance of 20.50 meters, which is tied with his school record from last season.

Brandon Hicklin has had a great start to the week, ending his Wednesday with a punched ticket to Austin for his long jump efforts. He leaped out to a distance of 7.56 meters (24’ 9.75”) on his final attempt, giving him 8th in three jumps.

Hicklin also was one of four Tigers to advance to the 100-meter quarterfinals, joined by his three 4×100-meter relay partners. He led the way with a wind aided time of 10.04 seconds (+2.3 m/s), just .01 off of first place. Da’Marcus Fleming and Godson Oghenebrume both put up wind-legal 10.10-second times, coasting through their lines with no rush. Dorian Camel took the final time-qualifying place with 10.20 seconds (+2.4 m/s). The quarterfinals are set for 5:35 p.m. CT on Friday.

Additional Men’s Quarterfinal Qualifiers

Matthew Sophia – 110mH – 13.53w

Davis Bove – 1500m – 3:46.28

Alex Selles – 800m – 1:49.29

Sean Burrell – 400mH – 50.82

Da’Marcus Fleming – 200m – 20.57

Dorian Camel – 200m – 20.45

