BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU men’s tennis head coach Danny Bryan announced the signing of Rudy Ceccon on Monday. Ceccon will join the Tigers this fall.

“We are thrilled to welcome Rudy to the Tiger Family,” head coach Danny Bryan siad. “He is a very intelligent lefty player, who is quick around the court, and plays with a high shot tolerance. We are confident Rudy is going to be an excellent addition to our team and we look forward to seeing him in action next year in purple & gold.”

The Villepreaux, France native is ranked No. 7 in the U18 French National Rankings. He currently holds a 12.72 UTR and a 4/6 French National Rating. .

For up-to-date information and behind-the-scenes access on the Tigers, follow the LSU men’s tennis team on Twitter and Instagram at @lsutennis and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/lsutennis.