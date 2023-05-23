Collins and Komar Advance to Second Round of NCAA Doubles Championship

ORLANDO, Fla. – LSU women’s tennis’ junior Kylie Collins and redshirt freshman Anastasiya Komar were victorious in three sets over Nebraska’s Samanatha Alicea and Raphaelle Lacasse in the first round of the NCAA Doubles Championship on Tuesday afternoon at the USTA Tennis Campus.

NCAA Doubles Championship – First Round

The match began at 2:20 p.m. local time on the outdoor courts at the USTA Tennis Campus. The first set opened with both teams trading games between one another. Down 3-2 after five games, the Tiger duo won the next four straight to flip the score and claim the first set by a 6-3 margin.

Only one point was decided in the second set before severe weather moved into the area, forcing a delay in the match. After an hour delay, the match resumed indoors at 4:07 local time. The second set opened like the first, with both duos trading points between one another. The Nebraska pair was able to hold on to a claim the second set by a score of 6-4 to force a deciding ten-point tiebreaker.

In the tiebreaker, Nebraska held a narrow lead throughout most of the set and led 8-6 after 14 points. Collins and Komar battled back from the deficit to go up 9-8 before the teams began trading points back and forth. The tiebreaker was tied at 12-12 when Collins and Komar strung together consecutive points to win 14-12 and advance to the second round.

The duo’s record improves to 11-0 on the season and they become the first LSU duo to advance in the NCAA Doubles Championship since Eden Richardson and Jessica Golovin did so in 2018.

Up Next

Collins and Komar will face SEC opposition in the second round against Florida’s Alicia Dudeney and Bentee Spee on Wednesday, time TBD.

Dudeney and Spee enter the match with a 15-4 record when playing together and a ranking of No. 21 by the ITA. The duo was the No. 1 pair for the Gators this past season in dual matches and have picked up five wins against nationally ranked opponents. In their first-round match against No. 43 Adel-Byanu Abidullina and Eliza Askarova of Delaware, the Gator duo picked up a close 6-4, 5-7, 10-4 win to advance.

