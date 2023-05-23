Arenas Named to 2023 CSC Academic All-District Team

BATON ROUGE – Junior Elena Arenas was named to the 2023 College Sports Communicators (CSC) Academic All-District Team, announced by the organization on Tuesday afternoon.

The 2023 Academic All-District Women’s At-Large Teams recognizes the nation’s top student-athletes for their combined performances in the athletic realm and in the classroom.

Arenas and the Academic All-District honorees advance to the CSC Academic All-America ballot, with first-, second- and third-team Academic All-America honorees being announced June 22.

In order to qualify for the Academic All-District and All-America teams, student-athletes must have a cumulative 3.50 GPA and have competed in at least 50% of the team’s competitions.

A native of Athens, Georgia, Arenas competed in every meet for the Tigers in 2023 and appeared in the all-around twice against No. 2 Florida and West Virginia. She posted a season high score of 9.925 on vault and set new career highs on three events with her scores of 9.900 on bars, 9.925 on beam and 9.925 on floor.

In the classroom, she is majoring in sport administration and owns a cumulative GPA of 3.52 to earn her first Academic All-District honor of her career. The junior is also a three-time SEC Academic Honor Roll member

