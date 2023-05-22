HOOVER, Ala. – Four LSU baseball players received All-Southeastern Conference recognition Monday in a vote of the league’s 14 head coaches.

Centerfielder Dylan Crews was named SEC Player of the Year, First-Team All-SEC and SEC All-Defensive Team; right-handed pitcher Paul Skenes was named SEC Pitcher of the Year and First-Team All-SEC; third baseman Tommy White was voted First-Team All-SEC; and first baseman Jared Jones received Freshman All-SEC honors.

Crews, a junior from Longwood, Fla., leads the SEC and is ranked seventh nationally with a .423 batting average. He has 14 home runs, 13 doubles and 57 RBI, and he is also the league-leader in on-base percentage (.573), runs scored (79) and walks (56).

Crews is No. 2 in the nation in on-base percentage, No. 2 in runs scored and No. 3 in walks. He has a reached base streak of 59 games, which includes all 55 games of this season and the last four games of the 2022 season.

Skenes, a junior from Lake Forest, Calif., leads the SEC in wins (10), strikeouts (164), earned run average (1.77), innings pitched (86.2) and opponent batting average (.161). He is ranked No. 2 on LSU’s all-time single-season strikeouts list, trailing only Ben McDonald, who recorded 202 strikeouts in 1989.

Skenes is No. 1 in the nation in strikeouts, strikeouts per nine innings (17.03), WHIP (0.75) and strikeout-to-walk ratio (10.93). Skenes is No. 3 nationally in hits allowed per nine innings (5.19), and he is No. 4 in ERA.

White, a sophomore from St. Pete Beach, Fla., has 89 RBI this season, already the sixth-highest single-season total in LSU history. He is No. 2 in the nation in RBI per game (1.75), No. 2 in total RBI and No. 11 in slugging percentage (.793).

White is hitting .389 on the year, and he leads LSU in doubles (22) and home runs (20). He is No. 1 in the SEC in RBI, No. 2 in doubles, No. 3 in total bases (161), No. 4 in batting average, No. 4 in slugging percentage, No. 5 in hits (79) and No. 7 in homers.

Jones, a product of Marietta, Ga., is hitting .307 this season with 11 doubles, 14 home runs and 45 RBI. He is second on the LSU squad in homers, third in RBI and fourth in doubles as a true freshman.

2023 SEC Baseball Awards

Player of the Year: Dylan Crews, LSU

Pitcher of the Year: Paul Skenes, LSU

Freshman of the Year: Charlie Condon, Georgia

Co-Scholar-Athlete of the Year: Ben Anderson, Georgia

Co-Scholar-Athlete of the Year: Andrew Pinckney, Alabama

Coach of the Year: Dave Van Horn, Arkansas

First Team All-SEC

C: Cole Messina, South Carolina

1B: Jac Caglianone, Florida

2B: Cade Kurland, Florida

3B: Tommy White, LSU

SS: Josh Rivera, Florida

OF: Dylan Crews, LSU

OF: Wyatt Langford, Florida

OF: Ethan Petry, South Carolina

SP: Paul Skenes, LSU

SP: Hagen Smith, Arkansas

RP: Brandon Neely, Florida

DH/UT: Hunter Hines, Mississippi State

Second Team All-SEC

C: Calvin Harris, Ole Miss

1B: Charlie Condon, Georgia

2B: Emilien Pitre, Kentucky

3B: Luke Mann, Missouri*

3B: Bryson Ware, Auburn*

SS: Jacob Gonzalez, Ole Miss

OF: Kemp Alderman, Ole Miss

OF: Enrique Bradfield Jr., Vanderbilt

OF: Andrew Pinckney, Alabama*

OF: Jared Dickey, Tennessee*

SP: Devin Futrell, Vanderbilt

SP: Brandon Sproat, Florida

RP: Nick Maldonado, Vanderbilt

DH/UT: Kendall Diggs, Arkansas

Freshman All-SEC Team

Charlie Condon, Georgia

Ethan Petry, South Carolina

Ike Irish, Auburn

Cade Kurland, Florida

Colby Shelton, Alabama

Jared Jones, LSU

Jace LaViolette, Texas A&M

Alton Davis II, Alabama

Dakota Jordan, Mississippi State

Gage Wood, Arkansas

RJ Austin, Vanderbilt

Luke Heyman, Florida

SEC All-Defensive Team

C: Fernando Gonzalez, Georgia

1B: Drew Williamson, Alabama*

1B: Hunter Gilliam, Kentucky*

2B: Emilien Pitre, Kentucky

3B: Davis Diaz, Vanderbilt

SS: Jim Jarvis, Alabama

OF: Enrique Bradfield, Jr., Vanderbilt

OF: Dylan Crews, LSU

OF: Tavian Josenberger, Arkansas*

OF: Kason Howell, Auburn*

P: Hagen Smith, Arkansas

*Ties (Ties are not broken)