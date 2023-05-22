HOOVER, Ala. – Four LSU baseball players received All-Southeastern Conference recognition Monday in a vote of the league’s 14 head coaches.
Centerfielder Dylan Crews was named SEC Player of the Year, First-Team All-SEC and SEC All-Defensive Team; right-handed pitcher Paul Skenes was named SEC Pitcher of the Year and First-Team All-SEC; third baseman Tommy White was voted First-Team All-SEC; and first baseman Jared Jones received Freshman All-SEC honors.
Crews, a junior from Longwood, Fla., leads the SEC and is ranked seventh nationally with a .423 batting average. He has 14 home runs, 13 doubles and 57 RBI, and he is also the league-leader in on-base percentage (.573), runs scored (79) and walks (56).
Crews is No. 2 in the nation in on-base percentage, No. 2 in runs scored and No. 3 in walks. He has a reached base streak of 59 games, which includes all 55 games of this season and the last four games of the 2022 season.
Skenes, a junior from Lake Forest, Calif., leads the SEC in wins (10), strikeouts (164), earned run average (1.77), innings pitched (86.2) and opponent batting average (.161). He is ranked No. 2 on LSU’s all-time single-season strikeouts list, trailing only Ben McDonald, who recorded 202 strikeouts in 1989.
Skenes is No. 1 in the nation in strikeouts, strikeouts per nine innings (17.03), WHIP (0.75) and strikeout-to-walk ratio (10.93). Skenes is No. 3 nationally in hits allowed per nine innings (5.19), and he is No. 4 in ERA.
White, a sophomore from St. Pete Beach, Fla., has 89 RBI this season, already the sixth-highest single-season total in LSU history. He is No. 2 in the nation in RBI per game (1.75), No. 2 in total RBI and No. 11 in slugging percentage (.793).
White is hitting .389 on the year, and he leads LSU in doubles (22) and home runs (20). He is No. 1 in the SEC in RBI, No. 2 in doubles, No. 3 in total bases (161), No. 4 in batting average, No. 4 in slugging percentage, No. 5 in hits (79) and No. 7 in homers.
Jones, a product of Marietta, Ga., is hitting .307 this season with 11 doubles, 14 home runs and 45 RBI. He is second on the LSU squad in homers, third in RBI and fourth in doubles as a true freshman.
2023 SEC Baseball Awards
Player of the Year: Dylan Crews, LSU
Pitcher of the Year: Paul Skenes, LSU
Freshman of the Year: Charlie Condon, Georgia
Co-Scholar-Athlete of the Year: Ben Anderson, Georgia
Co-Scholar-Athlete of the Year: Andrew Pinckney, Alabama
Coach of the Year: Dave Van Horn, Arkansas
First Team All-SEC
C: Cole Messina, South Carolina
1B: Jac Caglianone, Florida
2B: Cade Kurland, Florida
3B: Tommy White, LSU
SS: Josh Rivera, Florida
OF: Dylan Crews, LSU
OF: Wyatt Langford, Florida
OF: Ethan Petry, South Carolina
SP: Paul Skenes, LSU
SP: Hagen Smith, Arkansas
RP: Brandon Neely, Florida
DH/UT: Hunter Hines, Mississippi State
Second Team All-SEC
C: Calvin Harris, Ole Miss
1B: Charlie Condon, Georgia
2B: Emilien Pitre, Kentucky
3B: Luke Mann, Missouri*
3B: Bryson Ware, Auburn*
SS: Jacob Gonzalez, Ole Miss
OF: Kemp Alderman, Ole Miss
OF: Enrique Bradfield Jr., Vanderbilt
OF: Andrew Pinckney, Alabama*
OF: Jared Dickey, Tennessee*
SP: Devin Futrell, Vanderbilt
SP: Brandon Sproat, Florida
RP: Nick Maldonado, Vanderbilt
DH/UT: Kendall Diggs, Arkansas
Freshman All-SEC Team
Charlie Condon, Georgia
Ethan Petry, South Carolina
Ike Irish, Auburn
Cade Kurland, Florida
Colby Shelton, Alabama
Jared Jones, LSU
Jace LaViolette, Texas A&M
Alton Davis II, Alabama
Dakota Jordan, Mississippi State
Gage Wood, Arkansas
RJ Austin, Vanderbilt
Luke Heyman, Florida
SEC All-Defensive Team
C: Fernando Gonzalez, Georgia
1B: Drew Williamson, Alabama*
1B: Hunter Gilliam, Kentucky*
2B: Emilien Pitre, Kentucky
3B: Davis Diaz, Vanderbilt
SS: Jim Jarvis, Alabama
OF: Enrique Bradfield, Jr., Vanderbilt
OF: Dylan Crews, LSU
OF: Tavian Josenberger, Arkansas*
OF: Kason Howell, Auburn*
P: Hagen Smith, Arkansas
*Ties (Ties are not broken)