BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU is the No. 3 seed in next week’s SEC Baseball Tournament in Hoover, Ala., and will play its first game at 9:30 a.m. CT Wednesday against either No. 6 seed South Carolina or No. 11 seed Georgia.

The No. 3 SEC Tournament seed is LSU’s highest since the 2017 Tigers were the No. 1 seed in the event.

The Tigers completed the 2023 regular season 42-13 overall and 19-10 in conference play. LSU recorded its most SEC regular-season wins since the 2017 club won 21 SEC games, and the Tigers posted their most overall regular-season wins since the 2015 squad ended the regular season with 46 victories.

The Tigers, the SEC’s No. 4 seed last season, have finished in the Top 4 in the overall SEC standings in back-to-back seasons for the first time since 2014 and 2015. LSU’s second-place finish in the SEC Western Division is its best since the Tigers won the Western Division in 2017.

South Carolina and Georgia will meet at 9:30 a.m. CT Tuesday in a single-elimination contest, and the winners advances to meet LSU at 9:30 a.m. CT Wednesday in the first day of double-elimination play.

Wednesday’s LSU game vs. South Carolina or Georgia will be broadcast on the LSU Sports Radio Network and televised by the SEC Network.

LSU leads the SEC with 12 league tournament titles, with the most recent one coming in 2017.

Below is the entire 2023 SEC Tournament Bracket:

2023 SEC Tournament

Tuesday-Sunday, May 23-28

Hoover Metropolitan Stadium, Hoover, Ala.

Tuesday, May 23

Game 1 (9:30 a.m.) – #6 South Carolina vs. #11 Georgia [SEC Network]

Game 2 (TBD) – #7 Tennessee vs. #10 Texas A&M [SEC Network]

Game 3 (4:30 p.m.) – #8 Kentucky vs. #9 Alabama [SEC Network]

Game 4 (TBD) – #5 Auburn vs. #12 Missouri [SEC Network]

Wednesday, May 24

Game 5 (9:30 a.m.) – #3 LSU vs. Winner Game 1 [SEC Network]

Game 6 (TBD) – #2 Arkansas vs. Winner Game 2 [SEC Network]

Game 7 (4:30 p.m.) – #1 Florida vs. Winner Game 3 [SEC Network]

Game 8 (TBD) – #4 Vanderbilt vs. Winner Game 4 [SEC Network]

Thursday, May 25

Game 9 (9:30 a.m.) – Loser Game 5 vs. Loser Game 6 [SEC Network]

Game 10 (TBD) – Loser Game 7 vs. Loser Game 8 [SEC Network]

Game 11 (4:30 p.m.) – Winner Game 5 vs. Winner Game 6 [SEC Network]

Game 12 (TBD) – Winner Game 7 vs. Winner Game 8 [SEC Network]

Friday, May 26

Game 13 (3 p.m.) – Winner Game 9 vs. Loser Game 11 [SEC Network]

Game 14 (TBD) – Winner Game 10 vs. Loser 12 [SEC Network]

Saturday, May 27

Game 15 (Noon) – Winner Game 13 vs. Winner Game 11 [SEC Network]

Game 16 ( TBD) – Winner Game 14 vs. Winner Game 12 [SEC Network]

Sunday, May 28

Game 17 (2 p.m.) – Winner Game 15 vs. Winner Game 16 [ESPN2]

All Times Central

The second game of each session will begin 30 minutes after the conclusion of the first game.