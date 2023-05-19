Men's Basketball to Graduate Pair of Tigers on Friday

BATON ROUGE – Two members of the LSU men’s basketball team were awarded their college degrees in ceremonies on the LSU campus on Friday.

For senior Parker Edwards, of Covington, Louisiana, the longtime fan favorite received his second degree from LSU, earning his Master’s of business administration from the E. J. Ourso College of Business.

Edwards played his freshman season at Southeastern Louisiana University in the 2018-19 season before transferring to LSU prior to the 2019-20 season. He was with the LSU basketball season for four seasons.

Justice “Juice” Hill, who transferred to LSU for the 2022-23 season from Murray State, also received his degree from the College of Humanities & Social Sciences in interdisciplinary studies.

Hill was All-Ohio Valley Conference in 2022 for the Racers who won the league and was OVC Tournament MVP for present LSU Coach Matt McMahon. At LSU this past season, he played in 30 games, averaging 5.6 points and 2.7 assists.