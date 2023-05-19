LSU Gold
Shop
Nike Black LSU Tigers 2023 NCAA Women’s Basketball National Champions Locker Room T-Shirt
Nike Black LSU Tigers 2023 NCAA Women’s Basketball National Champions Locker Room T-Shirt $34.99 Shop Now
Open Search
Men's Basketball

Men's Basketball to Graduate Pair of Tigers on Friday

+0
Men's Basketball to Graduate Pair of Tigers on Friday

BATON ROUGE – Two members of the LSU men’s basketball team were awarded their college degrees in ceremonies on the LSU campus on Friday.

For senior Parker Edwards, of Covington, Louisiana, the longtime fan favorite received his second degree from LSU, earning his Master’s of business administration from the E. J. Ourso College of Business.

Edwards played his freshman season at Southeastern Louisiana University in the 2018-19 season before transferring to LSU prior to the 2019-20 season. He was with the LSU basketball season for four seasons.

Justice “Juice” Hill, who transferred to LSU for the 2022-23 season from Murray State, also received his degree from the College of Humanities & Social Sciences in interdisciplinary studies.

Hill was All-Ohio Valley Conference in 2022 for the Racers who won the league and was OVC Tournament MVP for present LSU Coach Matt McMahon. At LSU this past season, he played in 30 games, averaging 5.6 points and 2.7 assists.

Related Stories

ESPN Events Announces Field, Including LSU, For 2023 Charleston Classic

ESPN Events Announces Field, Including LSU, For 2023 Charleston Classic

Two Basketball Tigers Earn Spots On Winter SEC Academic Honor Roll

Two Basketball Tigers Earn Spots On Winter SEC Academic Honor Roll

Baton Rouge Native Carlos Stewart Officially Transfers To Play Basketball At LSU

Baton Rouge Native Carlos Stewart Officially Transfers To Play Basketball At LSU