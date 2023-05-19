LSU Headed to Jacksonville with 43 Entries in the NCAA East Preliminaries

BATON ROUGE, La. – The LSU track and field team will send 43 entries to next week’s NCAA East Preliminaries. Selections and national qualifiers in the combined events were posted Thursday. This year’s meet will take place May 24-27 at Hodges Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla.

The Tigers will be represented in 43 events by 33 individuals and four relays. LSU will have seven athletes in multiple individual events over the week – not including relays – in Da’Marcus Fleming (100/200), Dorian Camel (100/200), Brandon Hicklin (100/LJ), Thelma Davies (100/200), Leah Phillips (100H/400H), Shani’a Bellamy (100H/400H), and Morgan Smalls (HJ/LJ).

SEC Champions competing for LSU next week will be the men’s and women’s 4×100-meter relay teams, Alia Armstrong (100H), Godson Oghenebrume (100), and Michaela Rose (800).

The individual events with the most Tigers competing are the men’s 100 and the women’s 200 with four each. In the men’s 100 meter will be Godson Oghenebrume, Fleming, Camel, and Hicklin. Competing in the women’s 200 for LSU will be Favour Ofili, Davies, Brianna Lyston, and Kennedi Sanders.

To mirror the format of the national meet, the preliminary rounds will be contested over four days with alternating men’s and women’s programs. The NCAA West Preliminary will take place the same weekend at Hornet Stadium in Sacramento, Calif. The top 12 in each event advance to Austin, Texas, for the 2023 NCAA Championships (June 7-10). Listed below are all 43 entries for LSU and more info pertaining the upcoming meets.

Men | 22 entries, 18 student-athletes

100 Godson Oghenebrume, Da’Marcus Fleming, Brandon Hicklin, Dorian Camel 200 Da’Marcus Fleming, Dorian Camel 400 Ashton Hicks 800 Alex Selles 1500 Davis Bove 110H Matthew Sophia 400H Sean Burrell 4 x 100 Brandon Hicklin, Dorian Camel, Da’Marcus Fleming, Godson Oghenebrume (Alt: Hicks) 4 x 400 Dorian Camel, Sean Burrell, Shakeem McKay, Ashton Hicks (Alt: Swanson) PV Beau Domingue LJ Brandon Hicklin, Ji’eem Bullock TJ Apalos Edwards SP John Meyer DT Claudio Romero, Jaden James PV Tzuriel Pedigo, Jackson Rimes

Women | 21 entries, 15 student-athletes

100 Thelma Davies, Tionna Beard-Brown 200 Favour Ofili, Thelma Davies, Brianna Lyston, Kennedi Sanders 400 Ella Onojuvwevwo, Hannah Douglas 800 Michaela Rose, Cindy Bourdier 1500 Lorena Rangel-Batres 110H Alia Armstrong, Leah Phillips, Shani’a Bellamy 400H Shani’a Bellamy, Leah Phillips, Garriel White 4 x 100 Alia Armstrong, Favour Ofili, Brianna Lyston, Thelma Davies 4 x 400 Ella Onojuvwevwo, Michaela Rose, Leah Phillips, Hannah Douglas HJ Morgan Smalls LJ Morgan Smalls

The complete list of participants is available on the following website.

For more information regarding the NCAA Division I Men’s and Women’s Outdoor Track and Field Championships, and to purchase tickets, log on to NCAA.com/trackandfield.

