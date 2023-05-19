Eight Members of LSU Gymnastics Set To Earn Degrees

BATON ROUGE – Eight members of the LSU Gymnastics program are set to earn their degrees over the weekend.

Alyona Shchennikova, Kai Rivers, Kamryn Ryan, Lexi Nibbs, Cammy Hall, Sierra Ballard, Sami Durante and Caitlin Smith will all complete their LSU degrees across various ceremonies this weekend.

A native of Evergreen, Colorado, Shchennikova earned her bachelor’s degree in interdisciplinary studies. The senior competed in every meet for the Tigers in 2023 and is an All-American on the uneven bars as well as a WCGA Academic All-American and three-time SEC Academic Honor Roll member. She will return for her final year of competition with the Tigers next season while pursuing her master’s degree.

Rivers completed her bachelor’s degree in liberal arts and will also return to compete for the Tigers in 2024. A native of Detroit, Michigan, Rivers returns experienced routines to the lineups next season and is a key leader on the squad. She will be pursuing her master’s in African American studies next season.

A four-year member of the squad from 2020-2023, Nibbs completed her degree in interdisciplinary studies. The senior is a two-time SEC Academic Honor Roll member.

Ryan will graduate from the College of Human Sciences and Education with her kinesiology degree. The senior and Louisiana native was named a three-time academic All-American and three-time SEC Honor Roll member during her four years as a Tiger.

In her first season at LSU, Hall earned her graduate certificate in records & info management and will pursue her second master’s degree in library and information science next season as she returns to the squad in 2024.

Ballard earned her finance degree and will begin her masters in business administration next season as she enters her senior season. The Mandeville, La., native led the Tigers off on floor in every meet this season and appeared on beam in all but three competitions. She earned SEC honor roll honors and was named to the 2023 SEC Community Service Team.

Durante competed for the Tigers from 2018-2022 and was named a two-time All-American on the uneven bars, a WCGA Academic All-American and a four-time SEC Academic Honor Roll member. After her final season of competition in 2022, she stayed on as a graduate assistant this year and completed her master’s degree in sport administration.

A member of the squad in 2020, Smith transitioned into a manager role for the team in 2021 and has continued her role over the last three years. She will graduate from the manship school with her mass communication degree.

