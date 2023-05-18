COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – LSU’s Hailey Van Lith was named to the 2023 USA 3×3 World Cup team on Thursday and will compete in the FIBA 3×3 World Cup May 30 – June 4 in Vienna, Austria.

Van Lith announced on April 28 her intention to transfer to LSU as the top-rated player in this year’s portal. She is a four-time USA Basketball gold medalist (5-on-5 and 3×3, including at the 2019 FIBA 3×3 U18 World Cup, where she was named MVP). She made her senior debut at the 2022 FIBA 3×3 Women’s World Cup.

One of the top players in the ACC and in the country in recent years, Van Lith has two years of eligibility remaining. A two-time First Team All-ACC player and AP All-America honorable mention for Louisville, Van Lith is an impact player. The 5-7 guard from Wenatchee, Washington is coming off the most productive year of her career at Louisville and earned AP All-America honorable mention honors. Van Lith averaged 19.7 points, 3.2 assists and 4.5 rebounds per game this season. Van Lith and Iowa’s Caitlin Clark are the only two players in the country who averaged at least 19 points, 4 rebounds and 3 assists throughout the year. Louisville and Van Lith reached this year’s Elite Eight before falling to Iowa.

Van Lith was also an impact player during the 2021-22 season, being named the Most Outstanding Player of the Wichita Regional en route to an appearance in the 2022 Final Four.

Across her three seasons at Louisville — two of which she was the team’s leading scorer — Van Lith compiled an average of 15.4 points, 4.4 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game on 42.2% shooting from the field (33.7% from 3). She finished 12th on the program’s all-time scoring list with 1,553 points in three seasons.

The LSU Women’s Basketball team is featured heavily within USA Basketball this Summer. Angel Reese earned a spot on Team USA and will compete in the FIBA Women’s World Cup and Aneesah Morrow was invited to training camp with an opportunity to earn one of the final spots on that roster. Aalyah Del Rosario was named to the Team USA U19 squad.