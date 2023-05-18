Seven Tigers Named to NFCA South All-Region Team

LOUISVILLE, K.Y. – LSU softball received a program record seven NFCA All-Region selections announced by the organization Thursday. Sydney Berzon, Ciara Briggs, Danieca Coffey, Ali Newland and Taylor Pleasants earned 2023 NFCA South All-Region First Team honors, and Georgia Clark and Ali Kilponen were named to the 2023 NFCA South Second Team.

Five first-team selections for the Tigers match a program record set in 2015. LSU has garnered 56 total NFCA First Team selections, with the addition of the five selections in 2023. Overall, LSU has had 95 players in program history named to an all-region team with at least one selection each year since 1997.

Seven 2023 All-SEC selections for LSU are the most in the conference, and it is the only program with multiple student-athletes listed on the 2023 SEC All-Defensive Team. LSU’s four student-athletes on the all-defensive team ties for the most in program history, matching the 2010 season. It also marks the fifth consecutive season that LSU has representation on the SEC All-Defensive Team, excluding the 2020 season (COVID-19).

Berzon, a true freshman, earns first-team status as a pitcher. Berzon has a staff-high 121 strikeouts with a 1.68 ERA in 129.0 innings pitched. The Buffalo, N.Y. native posted a 13-7 record in the circle, logged three shutouts and three saves, and has held opposing batters to a .204 clip. Berzon’s 121 strikeouts this season is the sixth most by an LSU freshman.

For the second consecutive year, Briggs received a spot on the NFCA South All-Region First Team as an outfielder. At the plate, Briggs has a .352 batting average with 64 hits, 40 runs scored, 21 RBIs and a team-high 11 stolen bases. In the outfield, the 2022 Gold Glove winner has accumulated 78 putouts and three assists with no errors.

Coffey received her first career NFCA All-Region selection and was listed on the first team as a third baseman after leading the team with a .386 batting average and 68 hits. Coffey has 40 runs scored, 23 RBIs, and 10 stolen bases this season. In addition, the Texas native has 10 extra-base hits, including five doubles, three triples and two home runs, and has a .483 on-base percentage.

Newland earned her first career NFCA All-Region distinction and was selected to the first team as an outfielder. Newland turned in 51 hits on a .331 batting average, including nine doubles and five home runs this season. The Georgia native led the Tigers with a .413 batting average, 31 hits, 16 RBIs, a .627 slugging percentage, a .458 on-base percentage and four stolen bases in SEC games only. In the field, Newland has a .983 fielding percentage with 167 putouts, 10 assists and three errors in 54 games.

Pleasants has become a three-time NFCA South All-Region recipient and has been placed on the first team as a shortstop for the second consecutive season. Pleasants has a .331 batting average on the year with 49 hits and a team-best 48 RBIs. Pleasants also has 31 runs scored, and eight home runs this season to register a .554 slugging percentage and .415 on-base percentage.

Clark picked up her second NFCA All-Region selection and was listed on the second team as a designated player in 2023 after making the third team as a first baseman in 2022. Clark has accumulated a .305 batting average, leading the team with 12 home runs and a .570 slugging percentage. In addition, Clark has tallied 46 hits, 42 RBIs, 34 runs and has drawn 40 walks this season.

Kilponen is a three-time NFCA All-Region selection after being placed on the second team as a pitcher for the third consecutive season. This season, Kilponen has a 13-7 record in the circle with a 2.16 ERA and 111 strikeouts. The Colorado native has thrown four shutouts, recorded three saves, and held opposing batters to a .208 average this season. Kilponen ranks No. 9 all-time in program history with 57 career wins and 473 career strikeouts.

