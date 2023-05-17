LSU Women's Golf Coach on Watch List for National Coach of the Year

BATON ROUGE – LSU women’s golf coach Garrett Runion, who will lead the Tigers to a third straight NCAA championship appearance on Friday, was named on Wednesday to the Division I Jackie Steinmann WGCA National Coach of the Year watch list presented by Golf Pride.

Runion and the Tigers, the No. 3 team in the Golfstat performance rankings with four wins this season, is one of 24 coaches on this year’s watch list.

Runion is in his fifth season as the head coach of the Tigers. Under his watch, LSU has 10 wins and the three consecutive NCAA championship appearances the Tigers currently have marks the first time the LSU women have been to three straight championship tournaments since the 1999-2001 seasons.

Here is the list of coaches on the Jackie Steinmann WGCA National Coach of the Year Watch List:

• Kalen Anderson, University of South Carolina

• Amy Bond, Florida State University

• Gerrod Chadwell, Texas A&M University

• Dana Dormann, San Jose State University

• Charlie Ewing, Mississippi State University

• Emily Fletcher, Northwestern University

• Laurie Gibbs, Pepperdine University

• Jay Goble, Baylor University

• Caroline Haase-Hegg, Augusta University

• Kory Henkes, University of Mississippi

• Kelley Hester, Clemson University

• Laura Ianello, University of Arizona

• Kim Lewellen, Wake Forest University

• Lauren Mason, Southern Methodist University

• Ryan Murphy, University of Texas

• Angie Ravaioli-Larkin, Texas Christian University

• Garrett Runion, LSU

• Ria Scott, University of Virginia

• Dawn Shockley, Oregon State University

• Justin Silverstein, University of Southern California

• Stacy Slobodnik-Stoll, Michigan State University

• Jill Trujillo, University of New Mexico

• Anne Walker, Stanford University

• Annie Young, University of Tulsa