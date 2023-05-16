Trolio Fires 67 to Lead LSU Men's Golf Team on Second Day of NCAA Regional

BATON ROUGE – Led by Cohen Trolio’s 5-under 67, the LSU men’s golf team put together the best team score of the day here Tuesday during the second round of the NCAA Norman Regional at the Jimmie Austin OU Golf Club.

LSU’s 8-under round of 280 kept the Tigers within contention of advancing to the NCAA Championships later this month. The top five teams at the six NCAA Regionals move on to the NCAA Championships. LSU sits in seventh place, just six strokes out of the fifth and final qualifying spot after 36 holes.

LSU’s 280 tied Alabama and Ole Miss for the top rounds on Tuesday. The Crimson Tide lead the 14-team event at 15-under, followed by Oklahoma at 13-under, Texas Tech and Colorado at 11-under and North Florida at 10-under.

Duke stands at 8-under followed by LSU (-4), Ole Miss (-3) and Wake Forest (-1).

The Tigers blistered the front nine on Tuesday, combining for 12 birdies on the opening nine holes. The Tigers made the turn at 6-under as a team.

Trolio paced the group on the front side with birdies on three straight holes (Nos. 3-5) and then another birdie on No. 7 to get to 4-under. He added birdies on No. 10 and No. 16 to finish at 5-under 67, the lowest round of his collegiate career. He sits in a tie for seventh place in the individual standings at 4-under (73-67—140).

Drew Doyle followed his opening round of 1-under 71 with another strong 18 holes, posting a 3-under 69. Doyle made the turn at even par and then birdied three of the first five holes on the back nine to get to 3-under. After a bogey on No. 15, Doyle birdied No. 17 to finish at 3-under. Doyle is also in a tie for seventh place in the individual standing heading into the final round on Wednesday.

The Tigers had a third under-par round on Tuesday as Garrett Barber fired a 1-under 71. LSU’s final counting score came from Luke Haskew, who posted a 1-over 73. Nicholas Arcement shot a 2-over 74.

LSU tees off starting at 8:55 a.m. on the front nine Wednesday and will be paired with Ole Miss and Wake Forest for the final 18 holes.