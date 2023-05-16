Nine Tigers Named First Team All-SEC After Outdoor T&F Championships

BATON ROUGE, La. – The conference office announced the full list of All-SEC members from this past weekend’s SEC Outdoor Championships in Baton Rouge. The Tigers have nine First Team All-SEC members and 12 total members on the All-SEC lists.

The first team consists of the top finishers in each event. The second team consists of the second and third place finishers in each event. Ties are not broken. If an individual places first in one event and second or third in another event, that individual would be considered a first team All-SEC honoree.

The men’s 4×100-meter relay team consisting of Brandon Hicklin, Dorian Camel, Da’Marcus Fleming, and Godson Oghenebrume won the 4×100 this past weekend with a collegiate-record time of 37.90 seconds, earning the all First Team All-SEC nods. This year the team has held the nation-lead each week putting up six times under 39 seconds: 38.91, 38.53, 38.67, 38.36, 38.26, and 37.90. They also have put up three times this year that rank top-10 in the world; more than any college or country this season so far.

Later on in the day Oghenebrume won the 100 with a time of 10.04 seconds, earning him his second gold medal of the day. Camel also medaled in the 100 with a time of 10.19 seconds in third place.

John Meyer and Tzuriel Pedigo were both crowned with Second Team All-SEC honors for their respective performances. Meyer tied his program record with a throw of 20.50 meters in the men’s shot put, earning him second place. Pedigo took second in the javelin with a season-best throw of 78.34 meters.

Men’s All-SEC Members

First Team All-SEC

Brandon Hicklin, Dorian Camel, Da’Marcus Fleming, Godson Oghenebrume

Second Team All-SEC

John Meyer, Tzuriel Pedigo

Just minutes later after the men got their win on Saturday, the women’s team consisting of Alia Armstrong, Favour Ofili, Brianna Lyston, and Thelma Davies completed the 4×100 sweep. The race was extremely close but a great anchor by Davies helped the Tigers clock a time of 42.92 seconds, earning them First Team All-SEC honors. The time ranks fourth in the nation, in-which is their third meet passing the baton together this season.

A day after running the fastest all-conditions 100-meter hurdle time in collegiate history of 12.31 seconds, Armstrong followed it up with an outstanding time of 12.40. Her time gives her the LSU record, improving on Tonea Marshall’s 12.44 which was set in 2021. Also, her time of 12.40 ranks third in NCAA history, is an SEC meet record, is the new Bernie Moore Track Stadium record, and earned her second gold medal of the day.

Michaela Rose won the 800-meter title on Saturday and earned First Team All-SEC honors for her second 800 title of the year. Not only did Rose make a time of 1:59.73 look incredibly easy, she won the race by over four seconds. Her time broke the oldest SEC-running record of 2:01.00 set by Tiffany McWilliams of Texas A&M in 2004 when Rose was less than a year old.

LSU’s best miler in school history, Lorena Rangel-Batres, took silver with a time of 4:17.91 in the 1500 meter on Saturday also to score eight points for LSU. She earned Second Team All-SEC for this performance.

Women’s All-SEC Members

First Team All-SEC

Alia Armstrong, Favour Ofili, Brianna Lyston, Thelma Davies, Michaela Rose

Second Team All-SEC

Lorena Rangel-Batres

