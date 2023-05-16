LSU Adds Louisiana Native Diggs to Roster

BATON ROUGE – Logan Diggs, a former standout running back at Rummel, has signed with LSU and will join the Tigers this summer. Diggs comes to LSU after spending the past two seasons at Notre Dame.

Diggs, a native of Boutte, Louisiana, started eight games as a sophomore, rushing for 822 yards and four touchdowns last year at Notre Dame. In Notre Dame’s bowl win over South Carolina, Diggs scored on a 75-yard touchdown reception and added another 90 yards and TD on the ground.

As a freshman in 2021, Diggs rushed for 230 yards and three touchdowns. He comes to LSU with 1,052 career rushing yards and seven touchdowns. He added 16 receptions for 267 yards and three scores.

Diggs’ top rushing game came in a win over UNLV in 2022 with a career-best 130 yads in the 44-21 victory. He also rushed for 122 yards and a TD in a win over Boston College.

Diggs was ranked as the No. 22 running back nationally for the class of 2021 and rated the 13tbh best player in Louisiana. He helped Rummel to the Division I state championship in 2019, rushing for 923 yards and seven touchdowns. As a senior in 2021, Diggs ran for 646 yards and seven scores.