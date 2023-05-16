Del Rosario Named To USA U19 Team

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – LSU’s Aalyah Del Rosario was named to the USA Women’s U19 National Team late Monday night and will compete at the FIBA U19 Women’s World Cup from July 15-23 in Madrid.

The 2023 FIBA U19 Women’s World Cup features 16 teams. FIBA announced that the U.S. drew Group B with Chinese Taipei, Germany and Mali.

Del Rosario is part of LSU’s No. 1 rated recruiting class and will play for the defending national champions next season. Her along with Mikaylah Williams, Angelica Velez and Janae Kent make up LSU’s top incoming class.

Del Rosario is a five-star prospect who is the top true big in the country with a powerful inside game who can utilize the face up game. She sees the floor well and can play outside the key too. She is also a physical defensive presence who hits the boards hard. Del Rosario took home the Gold Medal from the FIBA U18 World Cup in Argentina over the Summer.

Del Rosario played with Velez at The Webb School in Tennessee where the two won back-to-back state championship to close their high school careers.