USTFCCCA Outdoor Rankings – May 15, 2023

BATON ROUGE, La. – The U.S. Track & Field and Cross-Country Coaches Association released their seventh list of national rankings for the 2023 outdoor season on Monday. The LSU women dropped one spot to No. 7 in the nation, while the men dropped two spots to No. 8.

USTFCCCA Rankings

The men’s 4×100-meter relay team consisting of Brandon Hicklin, Dorian Camel, Da’Marcus Fleming, and Godson Oghenebrume won the 4×100 this past weekend with a collegiate-record time of 37.90 seconds, becoming the second team to ever go sub-38. This year the team has held the nation-lead each week putting up six times under 39 seconds: 38.91, 38.53, 38.67, 38.36, 38.26, and 37.90. They also have put up three times this year that rank top-10 in the world; more than any college or country this season so far.

Alia Armstrong came into this past weekend’s meet holding the 100-meter hurdle all-conditions collegiate record of 12.33 seconds (+2.5 m/s) from a season ago. Needless to say, the New Orleans native improved her collegiate record with a time of 12.31 seconds (+2.2 m/s) in the prelims on Friday. Although her time does not count as the legal record, she was well below the +4.0 m/s wind that would’ve kept it from counting as the top time in the nation.

Just minutes after the men got their win on Saturday, the women’s team consisting of Armstrong, Favour Ofili, Brianna Lyston, and Thelma Davies completed the 4×100 sweep. The race was extremely close but a great anchor by Davies helped the Tigers clock a time of 42.92 seconds. The time ranks fourth in the nation, in-which is their third meet passing the baton together this season and second in-a-row back together since Lyston and Ofili were out for a majority of the season.

LSU currently has 11 marks that rank inside the top 10 of the national rankings this week; a full list of those performances can be viewed below.

Top 10 National Rankings

Men’s 4×100 A – No. 1 – 37.90#

Alia Armstrong – No. 1 – 100-meter hurdles – 12.31#

Michaela Rose – No. 1 – 800 meter – 1:59.08

Women’s 4×100 A – No. 4 – 42.92#

Godson Oghenebrume – No. 4 – 100 meter – 9.97

Morgan Smalls – No. 4 – High jump – 6’ 1.25” (1.86m)

John Meyer – No. 4 – Shot put – 67’ 3.25” (20.50m)#

Tzuriel Pedigo – No. 5 – Javelin throw – 257’ 0” (78.34m)#

Shani’a Bellamy – No. 7 – 400-meter hurdles – 55.96

Da’Marcus Fleming – No. 9 – 100 meter – 10.06

Sean Burrell – No. 9 – 400-meter hurdles – 49.32#

# – Indicates mark or time was set last week

2023 LSU Outdoor Rankings

LSU Women – No. 1 – March 27

LSU Men – No. 2 – March 27

LSU Women – No. 6 – April 3

LSU Men – No. 5 – April 3

LSU Women – No. 2 – April 10

LSU Men – No. 5 – April 10

LSU Women – No. 5 – April 17

LSU Men – No. 9 – April 17

LSU Women – No. 5 – April 24

LSU Men – No. 5 – April 24

LSU Women – No. 6 – May 1

LSU Men – No. 6 – May 1

LSU Women – No. 6 – May 8

LSU Men – No. 6 – May 8

LSU Women – No. 7 – May 15

LSU Men – No. 8 – May 15

