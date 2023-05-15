BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU right-hander Paul Skenes and third baseman Tommy White received National Player of the Week recognition on Monday from Collegiate Baseball newspaper.

Skenes, a junior from Lake Forest, Calif., defeated Mississippi State on Friday night, working 7.0 innings and allowing one run three six hits with one walk and 13 strikeouts. He was credited with his first complete game of the season, as LSU established an 11-run margin in the bottom of the seventh inning to activate the 10-run rule.

Skenes improved to 10-1 on the year, and he leads the nation with 152 strikeouts; his strikeouts total is already No. 7 on LSU’s all-time list for single-season strikeouts. Skenes is No. 1 in the SEC in ERA (1.69), innings pitched (79.2) and opponent batting average (.162).

White, a sophomore from St. Pete Beach, Fla., hit .611 (11-for-18) in four games last week with four doubles, two homers, nine RBI and six runs. In LSU’s SEC series versus Mississippi State, White batted .571 (8-for-14) with three doubles, one homer, five RBI and three runs.

White is No. 2 in the nation with 84 RBI, which is already the seventh-highest single-season total in LSU history. He leads the SEC in RBI, and he is No. 4 in the league in slugging percentage (.797).