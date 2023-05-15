LSU Gold
Baseball

May 15 Baseball National Rankings, Report

Schedule LSU 14, Northwestern St. 4 (7 inn.) LSU 12, Mississippi St. 1 (7 inn.) Mississippi St. 9, LSU 4 Mississippi St. 14, LSU 13 (10 inn.) +0
Weekly Report

Overall Record: 39-12 (17-9 in SEC)

Last Week’s Results (2-2)
May 9 (Tue.) – NORTHWESTERN STATE (W, 14-4 – 7 innings)
May 12 (Fri.) – MISSISSIPPI STATE (W, 12-1 – 7 innings)
May 13 (Sat.) – MISSISSIPPI STATE (L, 4-9)
May 14 (Sun.) – MISSISSIPPI STATE (L, 13-14)

This Week’s Schedule
May 16 (Tue.) – McNEESE, 6:30 p.m. CT (ESPN +)
May 18 (Thu.) – at Georgia, 5 p.m. CT (SEC Network +)
May 19 (Fri.) – at Georgia, 5 p.m. CT (SEC Network +)
May 20 (Sat.) – at Georgia, 12 p.m. CT (SEC Network +)

Tigers Update
• LSU enters the final week of the regular season in second place in the SEC Western Division, 1.5 games behind division leader Arkansas … the Tigers are in third place in the overall league standings, 1.5 games behind Arkansas and 0.5 behind Florida, which leads the SEC Eastern Division.

• LSU’s 39-12 record is its best through 51 games since 2015, when the Tigers were 43-8 … LSU’s 17-9 SEC record this season is the Tigers’ best conference mark through 26 games since the 2017 club was also 17-9 in league play.

• LSU centerfielder Dylan Crews increased his reached base streak to 55 straight games, which includes all 51 games this season and the final four games of last season.

• Junior right-hander Paul Skenes defeated Mississippi State on Friday night, working 7.0 innings and allowing one run three six hits with one walk and 13 strikeouts … he was credited with his first complete game of the season, as LSU established an 11-run margin in the bottom of the seventh inning to activate the 10-run rule … Skenes improved to 10-1 on the year, and he leads the nation with 152 strikeouts – his strikeouts total is already No. 7 on LSU’s all-time list for single-season strikeouts … Skenes is No. 1 in the SEC in ERA (1.69), innings pitched (79.2) and opponent batting average (.162).

• Sophomore third baseman Tommy White hit .611 (11-for-18) in four games last week with four doubles, two homers, nine RBI and six runs … in LSU’s SEC series versus Mississippi State, White batted .571 (8-for-14) with three doubles, one homer, five RBI and three runs … White now has 84 RBI, already the seventh-highest single-season total in LSU history … he leads the SEC in RBI, and he is No. 4 in the league in slugging percentage (.797).

• Junior leftfielder Tre’ Morgan recorded the first two-homer game of his career when he launched two dingers in Sunday’s game versus Mississippi State … Morgan drove in six runs and scored five times in the weekend series against the Bulldogs.

• Junior right-hander Ty Floyd posted a career-high 10 strikeouts in Saturday’s game versus Mississippi State … Floyd worked 6.0 innings and limited the Bulldogs to just one run on five hits with one walk and 10 Ks.

• Junior catcher Hayden Travinski started two games behind the plate in the Mississippi State series, and he hit .600 (3-for-5) with a homer, two RBI and two runs scored … Travinski has homered once in each of LSU’s last four SEC series – at Ole Miss, Alabama, at Auburn and Mississippi State.

 

Team Stats

Baseball America Top 25

Rank Team Record
1 Wake Forest 42-8
2 Arkansas 38-13
3 Florida 40-12
4 Stanford 34-14
5 LSU 39-12
6 Vanderbilt 35-16
7 West Virginia 39-13
8 Coastal Carolina 33-17
9 Miami 34-17
10 South Carolina 37-14
11 Campbell 39-11
12 Duke 34-16
13 East Carolina 38-14
14 Virginia 41-11
15 Dallas Baptist 40-12
16 Clemson 35-17
17 Oregon State 36-15
18 Oklahoma State 35-15
19 Tennessee 35-17
20 Kentucky 35-15
21 Connecticut 38-12
22 Auburn 30-19-1
23 Maryland 35-18
24 Washington 32-14
25 Indiana State 34-14
Boston College 32-16
Southern Miss 35-15
UTSA 36-15
Oregon 31-19

D1Baseball.com Top 25

Rank Team Record Previous
1 Wake Forest 42-8 1
2 Arkansas 38-13 3
3 Stanford 34-14 4
4 Florida 40-12 7
5 LSU 39-12 2
6 West Virginia 39-13 12
7 Clemson 35-17 16
8 Coastal Carolina 33-17 8
9 Connecticut 38-12 9
10 Oregon State 36-15 15
11 Miami 34-17 11
12 Vanderbilt 35-16 5
13 South Carolina 37-14 6
14 Campbell 39-11 13
15 East Carolina 38-14 14
16 Duke 34-16 10
17 Dallas Baptist 40-12 18
18 Tennessee 35-17 23
19 Kentucky 35-15 17
20 Maryland 35-18 19
21 Virginia 41-11 21
22 Boston College 32-16 20
23 Southern Miss 35-15 25
24 Washington 32-14 NR
25 Oklahoma State 35-15 NR
Dropped Out
UTSA 36-15 22
Oregon 31-19 24

Perfect Game Top 25

Ranking Team Record Previous
1 Wake Forest 42-8 1
2 Arkansas 38-13 3
3 Florida 40-12 6
4 Stanford 34-14 4
5 LSU 39-12 2
6 Clemson 35-17 10
7 Miami 34-17 9
8 Coastal Carolina 33-17 8
9 Tennessee 35-18 11
10 Duke 34-16 7
11 Dallas Baptist 40-12 15
12 West Virginia 39-13 14
13 UConn 38-12 13
14 Vanderbilt 35-16 12
15 South Carolina 37-14 5
16 Campbell 39-11 16
17 East Carolina 38-14 17
18 Virginia 41-11 21
19 Auburn 30-19-1 23
20 Boston College 32-16 20
21 Indiana State 35-14 19
22 Oklahoma State 35-15 22
23 Kentucky 35-15 18
24 Southern Miss 35-15 NR
25 Alabama 35-17 NR

Coaches Poll

Rank Team (First-Place Votes) Record Points Previous
1 Wake Forest (30) 42-8 774 1
t2 Florida (1) 40-12 711 5
t2 Arkansas 38-13 711 3
4 LSU 39-12 678 2
5 Stanford 34-14 648 6
6 Vanderbilt 35-16 516 4
7 West Virginia 39-13 497 11
8 Coastal Carolina 33-17 485 9
9 South Carolina 37-14 460 7
10 Clemson 35-17 427 21
11 Connecticut 38-12 410 10
12 Miami 34-17 376 13
13 Virginia 41-11 370 14
14 Campbell 39-11 367 11
15 East Carolina 38-14 344 15
16 Duke 34-16 341 8
17 Dallas Baptist 40-12 312 18
18 Oregon State 36-15 306 18
19 Tennessee 35-17 274 20
20 Kentucky 35-15 254 16
21 Boston College 32-16 178 17
22 Oklahoma State 35-15 136 22
23 Maryland 35-18 120 23
24 Southern Miss 35-15 73 NR
25 Indiana State 35-14 67 25

NCBWA Top 30

Coming Soon

 

Gallery: Baseball vs Mississippi State Game 3

LSU Falls in Series Finale Against MSU, 14-13

The Tigers play their final non-conference regular-season game of the year at 6:30 p.m. CT Tuesday when LSU plays host to McNeese in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field.
LSU Baseball vs. Mississippi St. (G3) - Radio Archive

