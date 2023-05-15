May 15 Baseball National Rankings, Report

Overall Record: 39-12 (17-9 in SEC)

Last Week’s Results (2-2)

May 9 (Tue.) – NORTHWESTERN STATE (W, 14-4 – 7 innings)

May 12 (Fri.) – MISSISSIPPI STATE (W, 12-1 – 7 innings)

May 13 (Sat.) – MISSISSIPPI STATE (L, 4-9)

May 14 (Sun.) – MISSISSIPPI STATE (L, 13-14)

This Week’s Schedule

May 16 (Tue.) – McNEESE, 6:30 p.m. CT (ESPN +)

May 18 (Thu.) – at Georgia, 5 p.m. CT (SEC Network +)

May 19 (Fri.) – at Georgia, 5 p.m. CT (SEC Network +)

May 20 (Sat.) – at Georgia, 12 p.m. CT (SEC Network +)

Tigers Update

• LSU enters the final week of the regular season in second place in the SEC Western Division, 1.5 games behind division leader Arkansas … the Tigers are in third place in the overall league standings, 1.5 games behind Arkansas and 0.5 behind Florida, which leads the SEC Eastern Division.

• LSU’s 39-12 record is its best through 51 games since 2015, when the Tigers were 43-8 … LSU’s 17-9 SEC record this season is the Tigers’ best conference mark through 26 games since the 2017 club was also 17-9 in league play.

• LSU centerfielder Dylan Crews increased his reached base streak to 55 straight games, which includes all 51 games this season and the final four games of last season.

• Junior right-hander Paul Skenes defeated Mississippi State on Friday night, working 7.0 innings and allowing one run three six hits with one walk and 13 strikeouts … he was credited with his first complete game of the season, as LSU established an 11-run margin in the bottom of the seventh inning to activate the 10-run rule … Skenes improved to 10-1 on the year, and he leads the nation with 152 strikeouts – his strikeouts total is already No. 7 on LSU’s all-time list for single-season strikeouts … Skenes is No. 1 in the SEC in ERA (1.69), innings pitched (79.2) and opponent batting average (.162).

• Sophomore third baseman Tommy White hit .611 (11-for-18) in four games last week with four doubles, two homers, nine RBI and six runs … in LSU’s SEC series versus Mississippi State, White batted .571 (8-for-14) with three doubles, one homer, five RBI and three runs … White now has 84 RBI, already the seventh-highest single-season total in LSU history … he leads the SEC in RBI, and he is No. 4 in the league in slugging percentage (.797).

• Junior leftfielder Tre’ Morgan recorded the first two-homer game of his career when he launched two dingers in Sunday’s game versus Mississippi State … Morgan drove in six runs and scored five times in the weekend series against the Bulldogs.

• Junior right-hander Ty Floyd posted a career-high 10 strikeouts in Saturday’s game versus Mississippi State … Floyd worked 6.0 innings and limited the Bulldogs to just one run on five hits with one walk and 10 Ks.

• Junior catcher Hayden Travinski started two games behind the plate in the Mississippi State series, and he hit .600 (3-for-5) with a homer, two RBI and two runs scored … Travinski has homered once in each of LSU’s last four SEC series – at Ole Miss, Alabama, at Auburn and Mississippi State.