LSU in 8th Place After 18 Holes at NCAA Men's Golf Regional

BATON ROUGE – Drew Doyle fired a 1-under par 71 to lead the LSU men’s golf team during the opening round of the NCAA Norman Regional hosted by the University of Oklahoma at the Jimmie Austin OU Golf Club on Monday.

As a team, the Tigers stand in eighth place at 4-over 292. The top five teams in the 14-team field advance to the NCAA Championships later this month. Only eight strokes separate LSU from fifth place Colorado, who opened the tournament at 4-under 284.

Texas Tech leads the Norman Regional at 10-under 278, followed by Oklahoma at 9-under, Alabama at 7-under and Duke at 5-under.

Doyle’s 1-under, which included four birdies – two on each side, has the junior tied for 15th place overall. Nick Dunlap from Alabama and Drew Goodman from Oklahoma lead the individual field at 6-under.

Other scoring for the Tigers on Monday included Cohen Trolio at 1-over 73, Garrett Barber and Luke Haskew at 2-over 74 and Connor Gaunt at 3-over 75.

LSU tees off starting at 8:55 a.m. on Tuesday and will be paired with Kansas and Ole Miss. The third and final round takes place on Wednesday.