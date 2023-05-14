Tigers Set To Host Baton Rouge Regional for the 2023 NCAA Tournament

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The LSU softball team will make its 24th NCAA Tournament appearance and host the Baton Rouge Regional May 19-21 as the No. 10 overall seed.

The 2023 Baton Rouge Regional will feature Sun Belt Conference Champions, UL-Lafayette, Omaha – the Summit League Champions and the SWAC Champions in Prairie View A&M. The Tigers will take on Prairie View A&M in game two of the Baton Rouge Regional on Friday, May 19 at 5 p.m. CT on SEC Network.

Dating back to the 2015 season, LSU will host an NCAA Tournament Regional for the seventh time over the last eight years, excluding 2020, which had no tournament due to Covid-19. It will be the 12th time LSU has hosted a regional.

The Tigers receive a berth to the NCAA Tournament for the 17th consecutive season and have a record of 81-54 in the Big Dance with six NCAA Women’s College World Series appearances (2001, 2004, 2012, 2015-2017). Head Coach Beth Torina has led LSU to the Women’s College World Series four times, including three consecutive seasons, 2015-2017 – one of two programs in the nation to accomplish that feat in that period (UCLA).

LSU enters the 2023 NCAA Tournament with a 40-15 overall record and has reached 40 or more wins in a single season eight times under Coach Torina. The Tigers have the highest RPI ranking in the SEC at No. 8 and have the nation’s fourth toughest strength of schedule this season.

