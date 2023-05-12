LSU Dominates All-SEC Honors with Seven Selections

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Seven LSU Tigers received All-SEC distinctions announced by the league office Friday morning. Graduate Ali Kilponen and junior Ali Newland were honored to the 2023 All-SEC First Team, while juniors Ciara Briggs, Taylor Pleasants, sophomore McKenzie Redoutey and freshman Sydney Berzon each earned a spot on the 2023 All-SEC Second Team. In addition, junior Raeleen Gutierrez, Briggs, Pleasants and Redoutey claimed 2023 SEC All-Defensive Team status.

Seven 2023 All-SEC selections for LSU are the most in the conference, and it is the only program with multiple student-athletes listed on the 2023 SEC All-Defensive Team. LSU’s four student-athletes on the all-defensive team ties for the most in program history, matching the 2010 season. It also marks the fifth consecutive season that LSU has representation on the SEC All-Defensive Team, excluding the 2020 season (COVID-19).

Kilponen is one of two LSU pitchers to receive multiple first-team accolades, with the other being Britini Sneed, who received first-team honors from 1999-2002. This season, Kilponen has a 2.16 ERA with 111 strikeouts, including a team-high 56 strikeouts in conference play alone. Kilponen has a 13-7 record and has thrown four shutouts, recorded three saves, and has held opposing batters to a .208 average this season. Kilponen ranks No. 9 all-time in program history with 57 career wins and 473 career strikeouts.

Newland received her first career All-SEC selection after turning in 51 hits on a .331 batting average, including nine doubles and five home runs this season. Newland went to another gear in SEC play, where she paced the team with a .413 batting average (No. 4 in SEC), 31 hits (No. 2 in SEC), 16 RBIs, a .627 slugging percentage, a .458 on-base percentage and four stolen bases. Although not placed on the all-defensive team, Newland is a considerable asset in the field. She has a .983 fielding percentage with 167 putouts, 10 assists and three errors in 54 games played at either the left field or backstop positions.

As a centerfielder, Briggs is now a two-time All-SEC Second Team and SEC All-Defensive Team. At the plate, Briggs has a.352 batting average with 64 hits, a team-high 40 runs scored and adds 21 RBIs. In the outfield, the 2022 Gold Glove winner has accumulated 78 putouts and three assists with no errors.

Pleasants – a three-time All-SEC recipient has a .331 batting average on the year with 49 hits and a team-best 48 RBIs. Pleasants also has 31 runs scored, and eight home runs this season to register a .554 slugging percentage and .415 on-base percentage. Pleasants also makes her first SEC All-Defensive Team appearance after recording 56 putouts and 111 assists in 173 chances (.965 fielding percentage), including 14 double plays turned.

Redoutey has put together a solid season at the dish and in right field as she logs her first career All-SEC and SEC All-Defensive Team accolades. Redoutey has a .295 batting average with 43 hits, 31 RBIs and 28 runs this season. In those 43 hits, Redoutey leads the Tigers with 17 extra-base hits, which includes 10 doubles, five home runs and two triples. Defensively, Redoutey has a .983 fielding percentage with 53 putouts, a team-high four assists amongst the outfielders, and one error. In SEC games alone this season, Redoutey has a .310 batting average with 18 hits and 15 RBIs while defensively logging a perfect fielding percentage with 26 putouts and three assists.

Berzon is the fifth pitcher in program history to reach All-SEC status in her freshman year (Carley Hoover – 2015, Rachele Fico – 2010, Britni Sneed – 1999, Sarah KnifeChief – 1997). Berzon tallied a staff-high 121 strikeouts with a 1.68 ERA in 129.0 innings pitched. The Buffalo, N.Y. native posted a 13-7 record in the circle, logged three shutouts and three saves, and has held opposing batters to a .204 clip. Berzon’s 121 strikeouts this season is the sixth most by an LSU freshman.

Gutierrez garners her first career SEC postseason award by being named to the 2023 SEC All-Defensive team. Gutierrez has a .980 fielding percentage at the first base position with 333 putouts and 12 assists. In addition, Gutierrez assisted in 16 double plays, with half occurring in SEC play. In conference play this season, Gutierrez has 151 putouts with six assists and one error to register a .994 fielding percentage.

The 64-team bracket for the NCAA Tournament will be revealed on the NCAA Softball Championship Selection Show at 6 p.m. CT on Sunday, May 14, on ESPN2.

The complete 2023 SEC Softball Postseason Awards is as follows:

Player of the Year: Skylar Wallace, Florida

Pitcher of the Year: Maddie Penta, Auburn

Freshman of the Year: Karlyn Pickens, Tennessee

Coach of the Year: Karen Weekly, Tennessee

All-SEC First Team

Montana Fouts Alabama Ashley Prange Alabama Chenise Delce Arkansas Maddie Penta Auburn Charla Echols Florida Skylar Wallace Florida Jayda Kearney Georgia Sydney Kuma Georgia Sara Mosley Georgia Shelby Walters Georgia Erin Coffel Kentucky Kayla Kowalik Kentucky Ali Kilponen LSU Ali Newland LSU Donnie Gobourne South Carolina McKenna Gibson Tennessee Kiki Milloy Tennessee Zaida Puni Tennessee Ashley Rogers Tennessee Julia Cottrill Texas A&M Rylen Wiggins Texas A&M

All-SEC Second Team

Jenna Johnson Alabama Larissa Preuitt Alabama Hannah Camenzind Arkansas Kristina Foreman Arkansas Cylie Halvorson Arkansas Rylin Hedgecock Arkansas Reagan Johnson Arkansas Denver Bryant Auburn Nelia Peralta Auburn Kendra Falby Florida Reagan Walsh Florida Jaiden Fields Georgia Madison Kerpics Georgia Sydney Berzon LSU Ciara Briggs LSU Taylor Pleasants LSU McKenzie Redoutey LSU Alex Honnold Missouri Jenna Laird Missouri Karlyn Pickens Tennessee Koko Wooley Texas A&M

SEC All-Defensive Team

Pitcher Maddie Penta Auburn Catcher Kayla Kowalik Kentucky First Base Raeleen Gutierrez LSU Second Base Sydney Kuma Georgia Shortstop Taylor Pleasants LSU Third Base Charla Echols Florida Left Field Tate Whitley Ole Miss Center Field Ciara Briggs LSU Right Field McKenzie Redoutey LSU

