ESPN Events Announces Field, Including LSU, For 2023 Charleston Classic

BATON ROUGE – LSU men’s basketball will make its second appearance in the Shriners Children’s Charleston Classic as ESPN Events made the field for the 2023 tournament official on Thursday.

The event will take place Nov. 16, 17 and 19 at TD Arena in Charleston, South Carolina.

Joining the Tigers in the eight-team field are Dayton, Houston, North Texas, St. John’s, Towson, Utah and Wake Forest.

LSU appeared in the Charleston Classic in 2011 posting a 2-1 record, losing to Northwestern, 88-82, in the opener before winning 76-57 over Western Kentucky and 59-50 over Georgia Tech.

The field features Houston, which will be playing in the Big 12 Conference for the first time and North Texas, the winner of the National Invitation Tournament. St. John’s will be led by new coach Rick Pitino.

LSU and Wake Forest has met each of the last two seasons in neutral site events at Niceville, Florida and Atlanta, Georgia.

Matchups, times and ESPN platform designations will be announced at a later date. Owned and operated by ESPN Events, the Shriners Children’s Hospital Classic is in its 15th year. Information on travel packages, tickets and more is available at the Charleston Classic website.