Barber Named to SEC Men’s Golf Community Service Team

BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU men’s golf graduate student Garrett Barber was named to the 2023 SEC Men’s Golf Community Service Team, the league office announced on Thursday.

The SEC Community Service Team is a yearly team released by the conference in a continuing effort to recognize the accomplishments of student-athletes beyond the field of competition. All league-sponsored sports have had a Community Service Team since 2004, with at-large teams for men’s and women’s sports being chosen from 1999-2003.

Barber led the team in community service efforts this past season. He logged multiple hours through different events hosted by LSU Tiger Life, the LSU Athletics’ Student-Athlete Development unit. He worked the Thankful Tiger Drive in November, a drive that saw a collection of items such as food, school supplies, and hygiene products to be made into care packages that could safely be distributed to over 1000 children within the Louisiana Foster Care System.

He participated in LSU Tiger Life’s MLK Day of Service in January, where he volunteered at the Friends of Animals shelter in Baton Rouge. At the shelter, Barber and other LSU athletics tended to the dogs in the shelter for the day.

Barber also worked the Tiger Athletic Foundation’s Thank-A-Thon hosted in April, where athletes were given the opportunity to personally connect with and thank donors that have given to LSU Athletics through the Tiger Athletic Foundation.

Barber and the Tigers head west to Oklahoma next to play in the 2023 NCAA Norman Regional starting on Monday, May 15.