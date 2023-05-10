Daniels-Race, Voyiadjis Received Worley Professor of Excellence Awards

BATON ROUGE – Dr. George Z. Voyiadjis, Chairman of the Department of Civil and Environmental Engineering, and Dr. Theda Daniels-Race, Professor of Electrical & Computer Engineering, were both recently named recipients of the Worley Professor of Excellence Award, which is presented by Worley and LSU’s Cox Communications Academic Center for Student-Athletes.

Dr. Voyiadjis was recognized for this achievement at the LSU vs. Southeastern Louisiana Women’s Basketball game on Tuesday, November 29, 2022, and Dr. Daniels-Race was recognized on Tuesday, April 18, 2023, at the LSU vs. UL-Lafayette Baseball game.

Dr. Voyiadjis is an expert in multi-scale modelling focused on sizing effects in materials with varying atomistic simulation methods, and continuum enhanced models such as gradient plasticity and gradient damage. Dr. Voyiadjis has been Chairman since March of 2001, and a professor at LSU since June of 1980.

“This is a great honor for me, and I am extremely proud to be recognized by my peers in such a way,” Dr. Voyiadjis said. “My experience in this industry and my academic appointment in the U.S. and overseas has allowed me to think in a more global sense and, at the same time, stay relevant to engineering applications in my research endeavors. That’s what keeps me grounded and gives me the ability to continue to do all of this work. Working with my students has been the catalyst of my success in my academic career. The importance of this interaction is to challenge them, but also allow them to interact with you through the evolution of the research work.”

The most recent Worley Professor of Excellence honoree, Dr. Daniels-Race is the first LSU faculty member to be appointed as a member of the U.S. Department of Energy’s Basic Energy Science Advisory Committee. She also continues to serve as a Michel B. Voorhies Distinguished Professor in the LSU Division of Electrical & Computer Engineering where she is the program director of the LSU School of Collaborative Academic Programs, director of the Electronic Materials and Devices Laboratory in the LSU College of Engineering, and a faculty member of the LSU Center for Computation and Technology.

“I am truly grateful for this recognition and humbled by the honor it represents,” said Dr. Daniels-Race. “To receive an award from Worley, a global leader in the energy sector, is especially thrilling! As a nanotechnology researcher with a focus on energy science, I am beyond thrilled and humbled to be recognized by Worley.”

“On behalf of Worley (the largest EPC engineering firm in Louisiana), we are grateful to partner with LSU Athletics once again to recognize and congratulate Professor George Voyiadjis and Dr. Theda Daniels-Race as the Worley Professors of Excellence for 2023,” says Allen Guiher, Vice President, Operations at Worley. “Their achievements reflect their commitment to developing today’s students into the innovators and leaders of tomorrow. We at Worley are committed to delivering a more sustainable world – and we firmly believe education is the cornerstone for our future. Thank you, Professor Voyiadjis and Professor Daniels-Race, for your dedication to educating the next generation.”

“Congratulations to both Dr. Voyiadjis and Dr. Daniels-Race for being named Worley Professors of Excellence. It is an honor to recognize individuals who contribute so greatly to LSU and who embody what it means to be a Professor of Excellence,” said Garrett Altier, Director of Sales for LSU Sports Properties. “I’d like to thank Worley, who has been a longtime supporter and partner of LSU and LSU Athletics, for their commitment to magnify the fantastic work our faculty does each and every day.”