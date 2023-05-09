Newland Named to SEC Softball Community Service Team

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – LSU sophomore Ali Newland has been named to the Southeastern Conference Softball Community Service Team for the second consecutive year announced by the league office Tuesday.

Newland leads the Tigers in community service hours for the 2022-23 season. She most recently assisted with the Geaux Teal Ovarian Cancer Awareness Walk, which was held on LSU’s campus. Ali assisted with packing registration packets, walk logistics, and outreach with cancer survivors and family members of those who were unable to attend. Notable connections made with the community include youth softball clinics with the Fellowship of Christian Athletes, and assisting with a kindergarten field trip at Tiger Park in March. In August, she was a key contributor to the Basket of Hope efforts on campus. Ali also participated in Thankful Tiger Drive in November. Ali has also participated in the LSU Tiger Life “Service Socials” on campus during the fall and spring semesters.

Newland is the LSU Softball representative on the SAAC committee at LSU. She was named to the 2022 SEC Academic Honor Roll and was an NFCA Scholar-Athlete and named to the SEC First-Year Academic Honor Roll in 2021. She has been on the Dean’s List every semester. She was one of two athletes chosen to represent LSU at the SEC Career Tour in 2021.

LSU will take on Ole Miss at 10 a.m. CT Wednesday, May 10 to open the SEC tournament.

