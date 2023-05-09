Geissler, Rabinowitz Named to CSC Academic All-District Team

BATON ROUGE, La. – Graduate student Mia Rabinowitz and senior Nina Geissler were named to the College Sports Communicators’ Academic All-District on Tuesday afternoon.

The 2023 Academic All-District Women’s Tennis Teams, selected by College Sports Communicators, recognize the nation’s top student-athletes for their combined performances on the court and in the classroom. Cumulative GPAs for both undergraduate and graduate student-athletes must have been 3.50 or higher and nominees must have also participated in at least 50 percent of a team’s varsity contests. Both players advance to the CSC Academic All-America ballot. First, second and third-team Academic All-America honorees will be announced June 1.

Rabinowitz, a graduate student pursuing her master’s degree in Sports Management, boasts a 3.75 graduate school GPA in her second year of the program. On the court, Rabinowitz picked up nine singles wins and 11 doubles wins this past season. She enjoyed success in the fall, finishing as a runner-up in the ITA Southern Regional doubles bracket with Maggie Cubitt. In the spring, she clinched LSU’s wins against Missouri and Arkansas and helped the Tigers return to the NCAA Tournament after missing out last season.

Geissler, a senior pursuing a General Business degree, leads the Tigers with a 3.81 GPA in her fourth year of undergraduate. This past season, Geissler tallied a 15-14 singles record, including ten wins in dual matches playing across the No. 2-4 courts. She won five singles matches in SEC play, which ranked her third on the team. In doubles, she posted a 14-13 overall record, with nine wins coming in dual matches playing with four different partners. She played in every match this season to help LSU return to the NCAA Tournament at the end of the season.

Geissler and Rabinowitz will graduate from LSU with their respective degrees in May.

