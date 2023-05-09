Del Rosario Selected to Participate in USA Basketball Women’s U19 National Team Trials

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – LSU’s Aalyah Del Rosario has been selected to participate in the 2023 Women’s U19 National Team trials from May 12-15 at the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Training Center in Colorado Springs.

She is among 24 athletes competing for 12 spots on the roster to compete in the 2023 FIBA U19 Women’s World Cup that is scheduled for July 15-23 in Madrid.

Del Rosario is part of LSU’s No. 1 rated recruiting class and will play for the defending national champions next season. Her along with Mikaylah Williams, Angelica Velez and Janae Kent make up LSU’s top incoming class.

Del Rosario is a five-star prospect who is the top true big in the country with a powerful inside game who can utilize the face up game. She sees the floor well and can play outside the key too. She is also a physical defensive presence who hits the boards hard. Del Rosario took home the Gold Medal from the FIBA U18 World Cup in Argentina over the Summer.

Del Rosario played with Velez at The Webb School in Tennessee where the two won back-to-back state championship to close their high school careers.

2023 USA BASKETBALL WOMEN’S U19 NATIONAL TEAM TRIALS ROSTER NAME POS HT AGE* CLASS CURRENT TEAM/COMMITMENT HOMETOWN Kamorea “KK” Arnold PG 5-9 17 2023 Germantown HS (WI)/Connecticut Germantown, WI Madison Booker F 6-1 18 2023 Germantown HS (MS)/Texas Ridgeland, MS Sydney Bowles G 6-0 19 FR Texas A&M Lithonia, GA Essence Cody C/F 6-3 18 FR Valdosta HS/Alabama Valdosta, GA Talaysia Cooper PG 6-0 18 FR South Carolina Turbeville, SC Breya Cunningham F/C 6-4 18 2023 La Jolla Country Day School/Arizona Chula Vista, CA Aalyah Del Rosario C/F 6-6 19 2023 The Webb School – Bell Buckle/LSU Danbury, CT Jadyn Donovan F 6-0 17 2023 Sidwell Friends School/Duke Upper Marlboro, MD Joyce Edwards F 6-3 17 2024 Camden HS Camden, SC Hannah Hidalgo G 5-8 18 2023 Paul VI/Notre Dame Merchantville, NJ Londynn Jones G 5-5 18 FR UCLA Riverside, CA Chloe Kitts W 6-3 18 FR University of South Carolina Oviedo, FL Alyssa Latham F 6-1 17 2023 Homewood – Flossmoor HS/Syracuse Glenwood, IL Talana Lepolo G 5-7 18 FR Stanford Alameda, CA Cotie McMahon F 5-9 19 FR Ohio State Centerville, OH Kiyomi McMiller G 5-8 16 2024 Life Center Academy Silver Spring, MD Courtney Ogden W 6-1 18 2023 The Westminster School/Stanford Atlanta, GA Mackenly Randolph F 6-0 17 2024 Sierra Canyon School Encino, CA Kiki Rice G 5-11 19 FR UCLA Bethesda, MD Kennedy Smith W 6-1 17 2024 Etiwanda HS Rialto, CA Sarah Strong W 6-2 17 2024 Grace Christian School Sanford Fuquay Varina, NC Grace VanSlooten F 6-3 18 FR Oregon Toledo, OH Juju Watkins G 6-1 17 2023 Sierra Canyon HS/USC Sylmar, CA Allie Ziebell G 5-11 17 2024 Neenah HS Neenah, WI

Head Coach: Joni Taylor (Texas A&M University)

Assistant Coach: DeLisha Milton-Jones (Old Dominion University)

Assistant Coach: Teri Moren (Indiana University)