Del Rosario Selected to Participate in USA Basketball Women’s U19 National Team Trials
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – LSU’s Aalyah Del Rosario has been selected to participate in the 2023 Women’s U19 National Team trials from May 12-15 at the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Training Center in Colorado Springs.
She is among 24 athletes competing for 12 spots on the roster to compete in the 2023 FIBA U19 Women’s World Cup that is scheduled for July 15-23 in Madrid.
Del Rosario is part of LSU’s No. 1 rated recruiting class and will play for the defending national champions next season. Her along with Mikaylah Williams, Angelica Velez and Janae Kent make up LSU’s top incoming class.
Del Rosario is a five-star prospect who is the top true big in the country with a powerful inside game who can utilize the face up game. She sees the floor well and can play outside the key too. She is also a physical defensive presence who hits the boards hard. Del Rosario took home the Gold Medal from the FIBA U18 World Cup in Argentina over the Summer.
Del Rosario played with Velez at The Webb School in Tennessee where the two won back-to-back state championship to close their high school careers.
|2023 USA BASKETBALL WOMEN’S U19 NATIONAL TEAM
TRIALS ROSTER
|NAME
|POS
|HT
|AGE*
|CLASS
|CURRENT TEAM/COMMITMENT
|HOMETOWN
|Kamorea “KK” Arnold
|PG
|5-9
|17
|2023
|Germantown HS (WI)/Connecticut
|Germantown, WI
|Madison Booker
|F
|6-1
|18
|2023
|Germantown HS (MS)/Texas
|Ridgeland, MS
|Sydney Bowles
|G
|6-0
|19
|FR
|Texas A&M
|Lithonia, GA
|Essence Cody
|C/F
|6-3
|18
|FR
|Valdosta HS/Alabama
|Valdosta, GA
|Talaysia Cooper
|PG
|6-0
|18
|FR
|South Carolina
|Turbeville, SC
|Breya Cunningham
|F/C
|6-4
|18
|2023
|La Jolla Country Day School/Arizona
|Chula Vista, CA
|Aalyah Del Rosario
|C/F
|6-6
|19
|2023
|The Webb School – Bell Buckle/LSU
|Danbury, CT
|Jadyn Donovan
|F
|6-0
|17
|2023
|Sidwell Friends School/Duke
|Upper Marlboro, MD
|Joyce Edwards
|F
|6-3
|17
|2024
|Camden HS
|Camden, SC
|Hannah Hidalgo
|G
|5-8
|18
|2023
|Paul VI/Notre Dame
|Merchantville, NJ
|Londynn Jones
|G
|5-5
|18
|FR
|UCLA
|Riverside, CA
|Chloe Kitts
|W
|6-3
|18
|FR
|University of South Carolina
|Oviedo, FL
|Alyssa Latham
|F
|6-1
|17
|2023
|Homewood – Flossmoor HS/Syracuse
|Glenwood, IL
|Talana Lepolo
|G
|5-7
|18
|FR
|Stanford
|Alameda, CA
|Cotie McMahon
|F
|5-9
|19
|FR
|Ohio State
|Centerville, OH
|Kiyomi McMiller
|G
|5-8
|16
|2024
|Life Center Academy
|Silver Spring, MD
|Courtney Ogden
|W
|6-1
|18
|2023
|The Westminster School/Stanford
|Atlanta, GA
|Mackenly Randolph
|F
|6-0
|17
|2024
|Sierra Canyon School
|Encino, CA
|Kiki Rice
|G
|5-11
|19
|FR
|UCLA
|Bethesda, MD
|Kennedy Smith
|W
|6-1
|17
|2024
|Etiwanda HS
|Rialto, CA
|Sarah Strong
|W
|6-2
|17
|2024
|Grace Christian School Sanford
|Fuquay Varina, NC
|Grace VanSlooten
|F
|6-3
|18
|FR
|Oregon
|Toledo, OH
|Juju Watkins
|G
|6-1
|17
|2023
|Sierra Canyon HS/USC
|Sylmar, CA
|Allie Ziebell
|G
|5-11
|17
|2024
|Neenah HS
|Neenah, WI
Head Coach: Joni Taylor (Texas A&M University)
Assistant Coach: DeLisha Milton-Jones (Old Dominion University)
Assistant Coach: Teri Moren (Indiana University)