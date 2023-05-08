Newland Takes SEC Player of the Week Honors

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Junior utility player Ali Newland earned her first SEC Player of the Week accolade Monday afternoon, announced by the conference office.

Newland ended the regular season on a high note as she led LSU with a .700 batting average behind seven hits and three runs scored in the 2-1 series win over No. 10/11 Georgia. Newland recorded a 1.000 slugging percentage and hit a double in each game this weekend. The Georgia native also tallied two three-hit games during the weekend, including the series finale, where she singled to bring home the winning run to run-rule the Bulldogs and take the series.

Newland bumped her batting average up to .336 overall this season and has 50 hits. Newland ranks No. 2 and No. 4 in the SEC, respectively, with 31 hits and a .413 batting average in SEC games only, and her three-RBI game in the series finale marked her ninth multi-RBI game this season and 20th in her career.

