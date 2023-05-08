LSU Gold
Baseball

May 8 Baseball National Rankings, Report

Schedule LSU 10, Southeastern La. 0 (7 inn.) LSU 3, Auburn 0 Auburn 8, LSU 6 Auburn 12, LSU 2 (8 inn.) +0
Weekly Report

Overall Record: 37-10 (16-7 in SEC)

Last Week’s Results (2-2)
May 2 (Tue.) – at Southeastern Louisiana (W, 10-0 – 7 innings)
May 5 (Fri.) – at Auburn (W, 3-0)
May 6 (Sat.) – at Auburn (L, 6-8)
May 7 (Sun.) – at Auburn (L, 2-12 – 8 innings)

This Week’s Schedule
May 9 (Tue.) – NORTHWESTERN STATE, 6:30 p.m. CT (ESPN +)
May 12 (Fri.) – MISSISSIPPI STATE, 7:30 p.m. CT (SEC Network)
May 13 (Sat.) – MISSISSIPPI STATE, 6 p.m. CT (SEC Network +)
May 14 (Sun.) – MISSISSIPPI STATE, 1 p.m. CT (SEC Network +)

Tigers Update
• LSU won two of its four games last week and suffered its first series loss of the season by dropping two of three games at Auburn over the weekend … the series loss marked the Tigers’ first since May 13-15, 2022, when LSU was defeated in a series by Ole Miss … LSU had played eight straight SEC weekends – dating back to last season – without a league series loss before falling short in two games at Auburn.

• LSU’s 37-10 record is its best through 47 games since 2015, when the Tigers were 40-7 … LSU’s 16-7 SEC record this season is the Tigers’ best conference mark through 23 games since the 2015 club was also 16-7 in league play.

• The Tigers’ eight-game SEC win streak ended with Saturday’s loss at Auburn; the eight-game SEC win streak was LSU’s longest in a single season since 2017, when the Tigers won eight straight league games from May 6-May 20 … Sunday’s loss at Auburn marked the first time this season that LSU has lost two games in a row.

• LSU’s 10-0 win at Southeastern Louisiana and 3-0 win at Auburn last week give the Tigers nine shutouts this season, a figure which leads the nation.

• LSU centerfielder Dylan Crews increased his reached base streak to 51 straight games, which includes all 47 games this season and the final four games of last season.

• Junior right-hander Paul Skenes was named SEC Pitcher of the Week on Monday after he defeated Auburn on Friday night, working a season-high 7.1 innings and allowing no runs on six hits with one walk and a career-high 15 strikeouts … he became the first LSU pitcher to record 15 strikeouts in a game since Tyler Jones fanned 15 at the University of New Orleans on May 17, 2011 … Skenes’ outing marked the most strikeouts by an LSU pitcher in an SEC game since April 24, 2009, when Anthony Ranaudo fanned 15 against Auburn in Baton Rouge … Skenes improved to 9-1 on the year, and he leads the nation with 139 strikeouts … he is also No. 1 in the SEC in ERA (1.73), innings pitched (72.2) and opponent batting average (.165).

• LSU freshman right-hander Gavin Guidry made three appearances on the mound last week, including his first career start at Southeastern Louisiana on Tuesday night … Guidry earned the win at Southeastern, working 2.1 scoreless innings with no hits, one walk and four strikeouts … Guidry made two appearances on the Auburn series over the weekend, and he fired a career-high 3.1 innings in Sunday’s game, allowing one earned run on two hits with one walk and four strikeouts … for the entire week, Guidry pitched 6.0 innings and allowed one earned run on two hits with three walks and nine strikeouts.

• LSU third baseman Tommy White hit .471 (8-for-17) in four games last week with three doubles, one homer, four RBI and three runs scored … leftfielder Tre’ Morgan batted .444 (8-for-18) last week with one homer, three RBI and two runs … Morgan provided all three runs in LSU’s 3-0 win over Auburn on Friday night, as he launched a two-run homer and provided an RBI single.

• Catcher Hayden Travinski batted .400 (4-for-10) last week with one homer, four RBI and two runs … Travinski has homered once in each of LSU’s past three SEC series versus Ole Miss, Alabama and Auburn … second baseman Gavin Dugas hit .357 (5-for-14) last week with two homers, three RBI and six runs scored.

 

Team Stats

Baseball America Top 25

Rank Team Record
1 Wake Forest 39-7
2 LSU 37-10
3 Vanderbilt 34-13
4 Arkansas 36-12
5 Stanford 31-13
6 South Carolina 36-11
7 Florida 37-12
8 Coastal Carolina 30-16
9 Duke 32-13
10 Miami 31-16
11 West Virginia 36-12
12 Campbell 36-10
13 East Carolina 34-14
14 Virginia 37-11
15 Texas Tech 32-16
16 Dallas Baptist 36-12
17 Oregon State 33-14
18 Clemson 31-17
19 Kentucky 33-13
20 Oklahoma St. 33-14
21 Connecticut 35-11
22 Maryland 33-16
23 UTSA 36-12
24 Oregon 31-16
25 Auburn 27-19-1

D1Baseball.com Top 25

Rank Team Record Previous
1 Wake Forest 39-7 2
2 LSU 37-10 1
3 Arkansas 36-12 6
4 Stanford 31-13 7
5 Vanderbilt 34-13 5
6 South Carolina 36-11 3
7 Florida 37-12 4
8 Coastal Carolina 30-16 8
9 Connecticut 35-11 9
10 Duke 32-13 10
11 Miami 31-16 11
12 West Virginia 36-12 12
13 Campbell 36-10 13
14 East Carolina 34-14 14
15 Oregon State 33-14 15
16 Clemson 31-17 NR
17 Kentucky 33-13 NR
18 Dallas Baptist 36-12 16
19 Maryland 33-16 23
20 Boston College 30-16 19
21 Virginia 37-11 21
22 UTSA 36-12 22
23 Tennessee 32-16 18
24 Oregon 31-16 17
25 Southern Miss 32-15 NR
Dropped Out
Arizona State 29-18 20
Cal State Fullerton 28-15 24
Northeastern 36-9 25

Perfect Game Top 25

Ranking Team Records Previous
1 Wake Forest 39-7 2
2 LSU 37-10 1
3 Arkansas 36-12 5
4 Stanford 31-13 9
5 South Carolina 36-11 3
6 Florida 37-12 4
7 Duke 32-13 11
8 Coastal Carolina 30-16 7
9 Miami 31-16 13
10 Clemson 30-17 18
11 Tennessee 32-16 6
12 Vanderbilt 34-13 10
13 UConn 35-11 12
14 West Virginia 36-12 15
15 Dallas Baptist 36-12 8
16 Campbell 36-10 16
17 East Carolina 34-14 17
18 Kentucky 33-13 21
19 Indiana State 32-13 20
20 Boston College 30-16 19
21 Virginia 37-11 22
22 Oklahoma State 33-14 NR
23 Auburn 27-19-1 NR
24 UTSA 36-12 24
25 Maryland 33-16 NR

Coaches Poll

Rank Team (First-Place Votes) Record Points Previous
1 Wake Forest (27) 39-7 771 2
2 LSU (4) 37-10 738 1
3 Arkansas 36-12 683 6
4 Vanderbilt 34-13 645 5
5 Florida 37-12 635 3
6 Stanford 31-13 612 7
7 South Carolina 36-11 590 4
8 Duke 32-13 496 10
9 Coastal Carolina 30-16 470 8
10 Connecticut 35-11 453 9
11 West Virginia 36-12 391 14
11 Campbell 36-10 391 13
13 Miami 31-16 371 11
14 Virginia 37-11 354 12
15 East Carolina 34-14 323 15
16 Kentucky 33-13 322 21
17 Boston College 30-16 236 17
18 Oregon State 33-14 229 20
18 Dallas Baptist 36-12 229 18
20 Tennessee 32-16 193 16
21 Clemson 31-17 187 NR
22 Oklahoma State 33-14 140 23
23 Maryland 33-16 125 NR
24 Texas San Antonio 36-12 82 NR
25 Texas Tech 32-16 64 24
25 Indiana State 32-13 64 NR

NCBWA Top 30

Rank School Record Previous
1. Wake Forest 39-7 2
2. LSU 37-10 1
3. Arkansas 36-12 6
4. Stanford 31-13 7
5. Vanderbilt 34-13 5
6. Florida 37-12 3
7. South Carolina 36-11 4
8. Campbell 36-10 10
9. Connecticut 35-11 9
10. Coastal Carolina 30-16 8
11. East Carolina 34-14 11
12. Duke 32-13 14
13. West Virginia 36-12 15
14. Miami 31-16 17
15. Kentucky 33-13 23
16. Virginia 37-11 13
17. Dallas Baptist 36-12 12
18. Oregon State 33-14 20
19. Tennessee 32-16 16
20. Boston College 30-16 18
21. Clemson 31-17 RV
22. UTSA 36-12 25
23. Oklahoma State 33-14 26
24. Texas Tech 32-16 24
25. Maryland 33-16 28
26. Oregon 31-16 19
27. Arizona State 29-18 21
28. Alabama 32-16 RV
29. Southern Miss 32-15 RV
30. Indiana State 32-13 RV

Tigers Play Host to Northwestern State Tuesday Night at "The Box"

The first 2,500 fans in attendance at Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field on Tuesday night will receive a free Tommy White poster.
Paul Skenes Named SEC Pitcher of the Week

Skenes, a product of Lake Forest, Calif., defeated Auburn on Friday night, working a season-high 7.1 innings and allowing no runs on six hits with one walk and a career-high 15 strikeouts.
Gallery: Baseball vs Auburn Game 3

