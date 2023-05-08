LSU Women’s Basketball Accepts Invitation to Visit White House on May 26

BATON ROUGE – The 2023 National Championship LSU’s Women’s Basketball team has accepted an invitation to celebrate its historic season at the White House.

The Tigers, who defeated Iowa on April 3 to earn the University’s first ever basketball national championship, will visit the nation’s capital on Friday, May 26.

In her second season at LSU, Coach Kim Mulkey led the Tigers to their first national championship. With three championships while she was at Baylor, Coach Mulkey is the only coach to win national championships at multiple schools. She is just the second coach (Carolyn Peck, 1999 at Purdue) to win a national title in her second season at an institution.

LSU had a historic run to the 2023 NCAA Championship. The Tigers scored a championship game record 102 points in the win over Iowa in front of a women’s college basketball record TV viewership of 9.9 million viewers.

The Tigers went 34-2 on their way to winning the championship. LSU began the season with a program-record 23 straight wins. To begin the season LSU scored over 100 points in five straight games to tie a NCAA record (consecutive 100-point games) and with their sixth 100-point game of the season in the championship against Iowa, the Tigers set a program record (100-point games in a season).

Every time Coach Mulkey has won a national championship throughout her head coaching career, she has brought her team to the White House. When her and the Tigers visit President Joe Biden’s White House later this month, it will mark the fourth president she sees in the executive mansion. She visited President George W. Bush following the 2005 national championship, President Barack Obama following the 2012 national championship and President Donald Trump following the 2019 national championship.

Women’s basketball will become the fourth LSU sport to visit the White House in celebration of a national championship, joining baseball, football and track and field to visit the nation’s capital following a championship season.