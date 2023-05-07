Tigers Open Play In NCAA Women's Golf Regional Monday

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Florida – The LSU women’s golf team tees off Monday morning in the first round of the NCAA Regional Golf tournament at the prestigious PGA National Champions Course, home of the PGA Tour’s Honda Classic.

The tournament is the first step for the Tigers and a possible return to the NCAA Championships for the third straight year in Scottsdale, Arizona later this month. LSU must finish in the top five in this 54-hole event that runs through Wednesday to advance to the final tournament of the year. It LSU advances, it would be the first time since 1999-2001 that LSU has gone to the event three straight times.

The team went through their practice round Sunday morning and in to the early afternoon as winds held steady between 15-25 miles per hours throughout.

When LSU tees off at 8 a.m. local time (7 a.m. in Baton Rouge), the temperature will be in the mid-70s and winds will start out at less than 10 miles per hour, but will get to double figures by the later stages of the round with temperatures in the low 80s.

LSU was able to test itself with the heavy east winds on Sunday as they learned about the course and its many areas of water and sand.

“We knew it was going to be windy down here,” said fifth-year LSU women’s golf head coach Garrett Runion. “But anywhere we go for a practice round we 1) try to get the speed of the greens and 2) get the distances and the lines off the tees. Out here, we hit a lot of different clubs other than driver off the tees and they are going to have a couple of holes with different tee boxes so it is figuring out the yardage of what to hit off the tee because water comes into play on so many holes. You also want to stay short of bunkers and trouble or carry bunkers and carry trouble. So, the two main things are the speed of the greens and clubs and distances off the tee box.

“Luckily for us the wind was blowing out of the east (on Sunday),” the SEC Coach of the Year said. “It will blow out of the same direction for us (on Monday). We will play in a similar wind and that helps.”