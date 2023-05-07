The Tigers Claim No. 6 Seed in SEC Tournament

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – The LSU softball team will enter the 2023 SEC Tournament as the No. 6 seed. The SEC Tournament occurs May 9-13 at Bogel Park in Fayetteville, Ark.

The Tigers will take on the No. 11 seed Ole Miss on Wednesday, May 10, at 10 a.m. CT. All SEC Tournament games will be televised on SEC Network except for the semifinal and final round, which will air on ESPN2. Fans can view the entire 2023 SEC Tournament bracket can be viewed here.

LSU boasts a 45-25 record in the SEC Tournament and has the most wins in the history of the league’s tournament. The Bayou Bengals have made the tournament finals 11 times, with their last appearance in 2017, and have hoisted five SEC Tournament Championship titles (1999, 2001-2002, 2004, and 2007).

The Tigers finished the 2023 regular season 40-14, including a 13-11 mark in SEC games, and eclipsed 40 wins in a season for the first time since 2019.

