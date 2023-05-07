LSU Drops Game 3 Against Auburn, 12-2

AUBURN, Ala. – Centerfielder Kason Howell collected five RBI Sunday, and right-hander Christian Herberholz earned his first win of the season as Auburn defeated LSU, 12-2, in Plainsman Park.

Auburn improved to 27-19-1 overall, 11-13 in the SEC, while LSU dropped to 37-10 overall and 16-7 in conference play. LSU lost an SEC series for the first time since May 13-15, 2022, versus Ole Miss.

The Tigers return to action at 6:30 p.m. CT Tuesday when they play host to Northwestern State in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field in a game that will be broadcast on the LSU Sports Radio Network and streamed on SEC Network +.

Howell was 2-for-3 at the plate with two triples, a bases-loaded walk and five RBI. Herberholz (1-3) earned his first win, limiting LSU to two runs – one earned – on five hits in 5.0 innings with two walks and four strikeouts.

LSU starting pitcher Christian Little (2-2) was charged with the loss, as he did not record an out in the first inning and allowed five runs on one hit with four walks. Reliever Griffin Herring also recorded two walks in the first inning, and Auburn capitalized on the free passes by scoring six runs.

“We walked six guys in the first inning, and that’s a tough hole to climb out of,” said LSU coach Jay Johnson. “So we start there, and then Herberholz did a nice job for them on the mound; he executed his pitches.

“I never feel like we’re out of a game, but that first inning makes it a little more difficult. Our pitchers don’t have to be perfect, they just need to be solid, and we weren’t solid today.”

Second baseman Gavin Dugas led off Sunday’s game with his 12th homer of the year, giving the Tigers a 1-0 lead.

Auburn scored six runs in the bottom of the first inning, aided by six walks issued by LSU pitchers. The inning also featured an RBI single by designated hitter Ike Ike Irish and a two-run single by second baseman Caden Green.

Auburn added run in the second inning on an RBI single by first baseman Cooper McMurray.

Auburn scored two unearned runs in the fourth after LSU committed two errors and centerfielder Kason Howell blasted a two-out, two-run triple.

Third baseman Tommy White reduced LSU’s deficit to 9-2 in the fifth with a run-scoring single.

Howell again unloaded a two-run triple, this time in the sixth inning, to increase the Auburn lead to 11-2.

The game ended in the bottom of the eighth inning due to the NCAA 10-run rule when Auburn scored on McMurray’s RBI single.