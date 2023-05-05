LSU Women's Golf No. 3 In Final WGCA Coaches Poll

BATON ROUGE – The LSU women’s golf team will head to NCAA regionals at No. 3 in the final Mizuno Women’s Golf Coaches Association Coaches Poll announced on Friday.

LSU, with four wins on the 2022-23 calendar year, begins play Monday in the NCAA Palm Beach Gardens Regional at PGA National’s Champion Course.

The entire top five teams in the poll remains the same with Stanford at No. 1 followed by Wake Forest, LSU, South Carolina and Mississippi State.

The final spring Mizuno WGCA Coaches Poll:

Rank/School (First Place Votes)/Points

1/Stanford University (9)/441

2/Wake Forest University (9)/440

3/LSU/415

4/University of South Carolina/384

5/Mississippi State University/373

6/Texas A&M University/369

7/Auburn University/341

8/University of Oregon/327

9/San Jose State University/288

10/Arizona State University/281

11/University of Texas/259

12/Baylor University/255

13/University of Southern California/248

14/Florida State University/219

15/Northwestern University/218

16/University of Mississippi/177

17/Vanderbilt University/158

18/Pepperdine University/135

19 /Iowa State University/118

20/University of Central Florida/101

21/University of Florida/98

22/Oklahoma State University/77

23/Ohio State University/36

24/Clemson University/34

25/University of Virginia/28

Others Receiving Votes: Southern Methodist University (27); Duke University (1); University of Arizona (1); University of Kentucky (1)