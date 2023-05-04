Rivers Named Brad Davis SEC Community Service Award Winner

BATON ROUGE – LSU Gymnastics senior Kai Rivers was named the female winner of the 2023 Brad Davis SEC Community Service Award for the Tigers, announced by the conference on Thursday morning.

The league announced a male and female winner for each of its 14 member institutions. Rivers, alongside swim & dive team member Spencer Adrian, were named the award recipients at LSU.

The school winners will each receive a $5,000 post-graduate scholarship provided by the SEC and will become nominees for the Male and Female Brad Davis Community Service Leaders of the Year.

The honor marks the first community service award in her career. A native of Detroit, Michigan, Rivers continues to lead the Tigers in the gym, in academics and in the community. This year, the senior participated in multiple community service events in the Baton Rouge community.



Rivers participated in Basket of Hope, which serves Our Lady of the Lake patients and families, the Blue-Ribbon Soiree, which raises research money for prostate cancer and the Miracle Baseball League. She is a member of the Student-Athlete Advisory Committee (SAAC) and the committee for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion.

The senior was also recently named to the 2022-23 Winter SEC Academic Honor Roll for her efforts in the classroom.

The SEC Community Service Post-Graduate Scholarship is named for former Associate Commissioner Brad Davis, who succumbed to cancer on March 2, 2006. Davis was a member of the SEC staff since 1988, first serving as an assistant commissioner and then associate commissioner in 1994.

The male and female Community Service Leaders of the Year, to be announced later in May, will each receive a $10,000 postgraduate scholarship, provided by the SEC.

Below if the full list of the 2022-23 Brad Davis SEC Community Service Award Winners:

Female Brad Davis SEC Community Service Award Winners:

Sania Mitchell, Gymnastics, Alabama

Reilly Shaner, Swimming & Diving, Arkansas

Sara Pacer, Track & Field, Auburn

Cheyenne Lindsey, Softball, Florida

Sage Powell, Volleyball, Georgia

Kaitlynn Wheeler, Swimming & Diving, Kentucky

Kai Rivers, Gymnastics, LSU

Ellen Hutchinson-Kay, Golf, Ole Miss

Grace Fagan, Softball, Mississippi State

Amy Feddersen, Swimming & Diving, Missouri

Jordan Allen, Equestrian, South Carolina

Lucy Marret, Rowing, Tennessee

Haley Redifer, Equestrian, Texas A&M

Chantal Jordan, Swimming & Diving, Vanderbilt

Male Brad Davis SEC Community Service Award Winners: